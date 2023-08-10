Stonie Butler verdict: Guilty as charged in child rape case

An 8-year-old girl helped convict child rapist Stonie Butler.

"She's the hero in this entire story," said Lauryn Calderhead, Richland County assistant prosecutor. "I cannot take any credit away from her."

A six-man, six-woman jury deliberated for 75 minutes Thursday afternoon in Common Peas Court before convicting Butler of five counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition.

Stonie Butler dabs his eyes with a tissue before hearing the verdict in his trial Thursday afternoon in Richland County Common Pleas Court. Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead is in the foreground.

Butler, 29, of Mansfield, previously turned down a 50-year sentence in a plea offer. He is now looking at possible life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He sexually abused the 8-year-old and her two younger sisters, who all were under the age of 7 at the time. Butler was a caregiver and one-time boyfriend of the 8-year-old's biological mother.

The little girl, clutching a stuffed cat, was the first witness in the trial.

"She did probably the bravest thing I've ever seen a little 8-year-old do," Calderhead said. "I don't think I could have been that brave at 8 years old, and truly the jury believed her, and they advocated for her because she spoke her truth.

"I can't wait to see how she inspires others to say, 'You will no longer take advantage of me.'''

Butler tearful before hearing verdict

Butler dabbed his eyes with a tissue before the jury entered the courtroom. He showed no emotion as Judge Phil Naumoff read off the verdicts for each of the 10 counts.

Butler's loved ones clasped hands on one side of the gallery, while Isis and Sommer Eaton, who have custody of the sisters, sat with victim advocate Jamie Akers on the other side of the aisle.

After Butler was led back to the county jail, Isis Eaton tearfully hugged Calderhead. She is the godmother of the 8-year-old, going back to her high school friendship with the girl's biological mom.

Outside of court, Akers hugged her co-worker Calderhead.

"This is a big one," Akers said. "This is a big one."

Calderhead deflected credit.

"They (jurors) believed her," the assistant prosecutor said of the 8-year-old. "This is all her."

Stephen Hughes, 24, is Butler's brother and the co-defendant in the case. He is scheduled for trial on Sept. 26 on three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, but the Butler verdict could change things.

"Thank you for helping and getting us to this point," Isis Eaton told Calderhead outside of court.

Defense attorney Josh Brown could not immediately be reached for comment.

Stonie Butler is handcuffed and led back to the Richland County Jail after being convicted Thursday afternoon of child rape.

Calderhead talked about the challenges of the case. Butler did not waive his right to a speedy trial and was in court only two months after his arrest.

"It was very difficult," Calderhead said. "You have to make time. You have to prioritize."

Assistant prosecutor addresses challenges of case

There were other issues.

"How do you help children communicate what happened to them in their own words?" Calderhead said.

The 8-year-old spent about 90 minutes on the stand, never wavering. Prosecutors had hoped to avoid a trial because as Dr. Robin Tener testified, sharing their stories with strangers retraumatizes child victims.

Calderhead predicted it could take years for the three sisters to overcome what they've been through. The 8-year-old is in counseling.

She and her two sisters now live out of county with the Eatons, who are seeking permanent custody of them and their younger brother.

"They are in a very loving, supportive household," Calderhead said. "They haven't given up on her from the beginning."

The assistant prosecutor predicts a bright future for the 8-year-old.

"I can't wait to see her grow up and see what she does with the world," Calderhead said.

