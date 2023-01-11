Stonington man who sent sexually explicit messages to FBI employee posing as 14-year-old pleads guilty to soliciting child porn

A Stonington man, who sent sexually explicit messages to an FBI employee who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, pleaded guilty to soliciting child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Matthew X. Smith, 28, of Stonington, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Jeffery A. Meyer in New Haven.

Smith allegedly used the Kik social media application to initiate contact with an FBI Online Covert Employee who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on Aug. 12, 2021, according to court records. He sent sexually explicit messages, requested sexually explicit pictures and discussed meeting to have sexual relations, court records said.

The Kik communication continued for a few days when investigators learned Smith, using a different Kik account, had engaged in sexually explicit exchanges with the OCE in 2020, according to court records.

Smith agreed to meet with the person he believed to be a teenage girl on Aug. 18, 2021. Upon arrival at the location, Smith was arrested by New London police on state charges. He was charged by federal criminal complaint in February 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Smith faces a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison and a maximum term of 20 years for the charge. Smith was released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing. His sentencing is scheduled for April 4, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.