Stonington police apprehend suspect after he flees into woods near school

Nov. 16—STONINGTON — Police apprehended a man wanted for violating a protective order Wednesday after they say he fled into woods behind the former Rosalini's nightclub on Route 2, prompting police to secure nearby West Vine Street School.

Deputy Chief Todd Olson said officers were called to a home on Faulise Avenue at 10:37 a.m. after the man showed up at his girlfriend's house in violation of a protective order. Police also had a warrant for his arrest on other charges.

Olson said that when officers arrived, Arthur J. Hall, 37, of Waterbury, fled into the woods.

K-9 units from Stonington, Westerly and Groton Town as well as state troopers from Connecticut and Rhode Island and Westerly police assisted Stonington officers in setting up a perimeter and searching for Hall. The Pawcatuck Fire Department also launched its drone to help locate Hall.

About 1:45 p.m. Olson said a resident reported a man was in his yard and police took Hall into custody and charged him with third-degree assault, strangulation and interfering with police. He later posted a $30,000 bond and was released.