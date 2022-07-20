Stonington police charge man with using his car to knock boy off his bike

Jul. 20—STONINGTON — Police arrested a Charlestown, R.I., man Monday after they say he in intentionally drove his car into a bike, knocking a 12-year-old boy to the ground in May.

The boy sustained bruises in the May 14 incident in the parking lot of Connors & O'Brien Marina on Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck but declined medical treatment.

Police charged Troy N. Lowe, 20, with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and evading responsibility. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Aug. 10 in New London Superior Court.

Police said they initially responded to a report of a juvenile struck by a car on May 14. They said the 12-year-old boy had made some inappropriate comments to some friends, who took offense. Lowe, who is a friend of the father of one of the people the boy spoke to, was in his car nearby and heard the comments. He then backed into the 12-year-old boy's bike twice.

Police said the boy then rode the bike to the nearby marina parking lot because he knew there were surveillance cameras there. Police said Lowe followed the boy in his car and then struck the rear tire of the bicycle, causing the boy to fall to the ground.

Lowe was taken into custody by Westerly police on a fugitive from justice warrant and Stonington police returned him to Connecticut to face charges on Monday.