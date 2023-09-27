Stonington police say man rammed police cruiser causing extensive damage

Sep. 26—STONINGTON — A Mystic man was arrested Sunday night after police say he vandalized his neighbors' pickup truck and boat trailer and then he rammed his van into a police cruiser that had responded to the disturbance.

Police said that during and after being processed at the police station, 60-year-old William W. Porter, of 76 Fair Acres Circle, urinated in the booking area and his cell.

He was charged with criminal attempt to commit third-degree arson, assault on a public safety personnel, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, interfering with police, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Monday in New London Superior Court. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.

According to police, Porter began hitting one neighbor's pickup truck with a baseball bat early Saturday night and also poured accelerant on it. They also said he slashed four tires on another neighbor's boat trailer.

Officer Britton Friend drove up the road to Porter's mobile home and stopped. That's when police say Porter drove his van into the front of the cruiser setting off all of the cruiser's airbags and causing extensive front-end damage. Friend was not injured and was able to get out of the cruiser and take Porter into custody.

Deputy Chief Todd Olsen said the cruiser was one of the newest in the department's fleet. Police said Porter alleged his neighbors had vandalized his van and lobster gear.