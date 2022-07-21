Stonington police probe reveals public works employees planted syringes in Donahue Park

Jul. 20—STONINGTON — A police investigation has revealed town public works employees planted seven syringes in the gazebo at Donahue Park in downtown Pawcatuck this spring, then took photos of them to create the impression the park was overrun with drugs and crime.

The employees will not be disciplined because they did not violate any town policy that existed at the time, town officials say.

One of the employees sent the photos to school board member Chris Donahue, who then posted them on his Facebook page saying the used needles were collected during a cleanup at Donahue Park.

He then criticized town officials and police for not doing more to stop drug use, loitering and public urination in the downtown Pawcatuck park named in memory of his late father, Pawcatuck Fire Chief Steven Donahue, and grandfather Jack Donahue.

Police and town officials were upset by the photos and Donahue's allegations, because they say they have made extensive efforts over the past few years to address quality-of-life issues in downtown Pawcatuck and were not seeing the problems he was describing. Officers also were suspicious of the photographs because most of the syringes were capped and one was filled with liquid; heroin users typically do not recap used syringes or discard ones that are full.

Police surveillance camera video of the park then showed highway workers Daniel Oliverio and Patrick Keena carrying the syringes in a plastic bottle, arranging them on the floor and railing of the gazebo and taking photos of them on two occasions during their work hours on April 27. They and other highway employees later admitted to police the needles were not found in the park but in a mulch bed next to the park and two other downtown locations.

Oliverio can be seen smiling and laughing during the incident and using his phone while another highway employee blowing leaves tried to discourage Keena by pointing to the park's surveillance cameras. Oliverio later told police he knew there were cameras in the park.

Police said Oliverio later reposted Donahue's Facebook post on his own Facebook page. He thanked Donahue for the posting and added "having an addiction is bad enough but to throw them on the ground for kids to pick up is inexcusable."

The report does not discuss why Oliverio and Keena arranged and photographed the needles and sent them to Donahue. Oliverio and Keena did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the police report, Keena told police that he sent the photos to Donahue after he and Oliverio took photos of the syringes. Keena also told police "he was pissed off" the syringes were found in the park and that Donahue is one of his best friends. He added his nephew swims at the park and the annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race was being held there in two days.

Police said Keena maintained the syringes were found in the park while blowing leaves off a mulch pile that is on town property. The mulch bed, though, is not near the gazebo.

When police asked Keena why he did not contact them about finding the needles, he said there was no policy to do so for town employees. He also said he did not take the photos to disrespect police.

Oliverio told police he had taken photos of other syringes found in the past. He added that it was feeling among most town workers "that if they called the police to report the needles that nothing would be done about addressing the issue." He also said it was not his intent to make police look bad. He would not tell police who sent the photos to Donahue because he did not want to "throw anyone under the bus."

Police concluded no crime was committed by the employees and added that the six employees they interviewed all claimed to be unaware of who discarded the needles.

Police call for action

In his summary of the investigation, Lt. Mike Peckham wrote that, given the totality of the circumstances, "it would appear that the photos posted on Facebook along with the corresponding written posts indicate that the complaint was exaggerated at best, but likely worse, fabricated."

He added that at no time did the employees report finding the syringes to police, which prevented police from having them tested. The employees also could not say if and how the syringes were disposed.

Peckham wrote that be believed the town should conduct a review of the actions of Oliverio, Keena and other town employees.

He wrote that Oliverio was working in his official capacity at the time of the incident and "he has the obligation to be honest in his recollection of the events as they relate to this incident. This would include him discussing his motivation to engage in activity that would so obviously create unmerited controversy for another town agency."

Peckham added police have always had an excellent working relationship with the Public Works Department and said he does not believe the actions of one or two employees should tarnish the reputation of the Public Works Department.

Peckham also wrote that Donahue as a public official carries influence in the community.

"I would like to think he is aware of this and would make every effort to validate information he receives from sources. This would be especially prudent when creating a post that is going to cause controversy for another town agency."

No discipline for Keena and Oliverio; Donahue responds

On Wednesday, First Selectwoman Danielle Chesebrough said she and Director of Administrative Services Patti Burmahl had discussed the incident with Director of Public Works Barbara McKrell and Highway Supervisor Tom Curioso. In addition, Chesebrough said Burmahl interviewed each of the involved public works employees.

Chesebrough said Oliverio and Keena did not violate any existing town policy, so no disciplinary action will be taken against them.

She said the incident was disappointing because the Human Services Department, its Community Outreach Specialist Deanna Rushlow and police have been working very hard to not only oversee the park but offer assistance to anyone there who needs help.

But she said the Facebook posting "painted them in a bad light."

"It was hurtful for the police department and hurtful for human services," she added.

Chesebrough said one positive development that has come out of the incident is that the town has now implemented a policy that spells out what an employee should do if they find a syringe. They are now required to photograph the syringe, document its location, place it in "sharps" containers that have been installed in all public works trucks and then take it to the police.

Asked if he knew the syringes were found elsewhere and arranged in the gazebo for the photos, Donahue said Wednesday he was told they were found in the park.

"I wrote the Facebook post because I was alarmed to hear that there were needles being discarded in Donahue Park. I wanted to bring attention to the situation, raise awareness and make it a safer place for families to enjoy," Donahue wrote in response to questions about the report and if he should have handled the situation differently. "I believe the post helped facilitate that and the quality of life has improved in the park. However, in hindsight I would have reached out to (police) Chief (Jay) DelGrosso first and will do so in the future because I believe in building a strong working relationship with town leaders and departments to improve Stonington."

He added, "The park being named after my father is very special to my family and I. I look forward to being part of its continued maintenance and care. I have great admiration for the men and women of The Stonington Police Department."

Police launch investigation

A few days after Donahue's post, police Chief DelGrosso, Capt. Todd Olson, Peckham and Lt. Bryan Schneider launched a "directed patrol initiative." This involved a monthlong police survey of Donahue Park, which showed very little criminal activity and no drug activity.

In 77 visits to the park at all hours of the day and night, police found no issues on 69 of them and no narcotics problems. Police said neither they nor town highway workers found any needles in the park during the 30-day period.

Since then, the town has enacted an ordinance that sets a sunset to sunrise curfew for all parks in town with a $75 fine for violators.

During the survey period, police referred four people for social service assistance. Criminal activity included one person with having an open container of alcohol, one parking complaint, one enforcement for littering and telling one trespasser not to return to Bess Eaton across the street.

Police also picked up one nip bottle and reported miscellaneous issues such as a light being out, trash on the ground and helping a person having trouble breathing. Olson said the results were not surprising, as police keep an eye on the park, including him and DelGrosso making frequent visits there.

Olson added police will have continued to patrol the park as usual to ensure it's a safe place for people to use.

j.wojtas@theday.com