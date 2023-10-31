Stony Island Park shooting: Teen boy gunned down on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 3:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in a parking lot in the 1900 block of E. 87th St. when he was shot in the back and right leg by an unknown offender.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.