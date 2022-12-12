Stony Point police: Daughter stabs her mom to death inside home, knife found

STONY POINT - A 25-year-old woman was charged Sunday with stabbing her mother to death during a confrontation at their home, police said.

Marilyn Mora is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Doris Quispe, Police Chief Edward Finn said. Officers responding to a 911 call at about 1 a.m. found Quispe dead with stab and slash wounds from a large knife.

Stony Point murder case: Man charged in shooting of Garnerville resident

Airmont: Code violations pile up at Lee Drive house used as a shul. Here's the latest

East Ramapo: School district launches 'Newcomers Academy' as influx of English learners squeezes schools

The officers found a knife at the scene, Finn said.

Mora was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail, Lt. Gregory Becker said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stony Point police detectives were assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Rockland Computer Crimes Unit, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office.

The stabbing marked the second homicide this year in Stony Point.

In September, police charged Javier Medina Jr., 21, with killing Jason Colwell, 47, at Medina's home on Mott Farm Road. Medina is accused of shooting Colwell in the chest with a shotgun.

The shooting resulted from a domestic dispute between Colwell and one of Colwell's relatives, according to the felony complaint filed in Stony Point Town Court. Medina remained at the scene, where police said they found the gun that was used.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal.

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Woman charged with stabbing mother to death in Stony Point, New York