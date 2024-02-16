Stony Point teen dies after his motorbike crashes with a snow plow truck

A Stony Point teen died Tuesday in a crash involving a snow plow and a motorbike.

Stony Point police said in a news release that the 14-year-old Stony Point boy was driving a motorbike near the intersection of N. Liberty Drive and Wayne Avenue around 2:48 p.m. Tuesday when he crashed with a privately owned snow plow truck.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene and transported him to Westchester Medical Center, where he died Wednesday, Feb. 15. Police did not identify him.

Police said the driver of the snow plow truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police also did not identify the driver or the owner of the plow.

Stony Point Police in a Facebook post said the town has seen an increase in young people operating ATVs and mini motorbikes on roadways, which according to police is illegal in New York State. Police warned parents that even they could face potential fines or summons if their child is found driving one of these vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Stony Point NY teen killed in motorbike crash with snow plow truck