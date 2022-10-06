Stonycreek Township man to face trial in trafficking case

Oct. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Stonycreek Township man accused of sex trafficking women from his residence will face trial on his charges.

William Warren, 51, appeared briefly before a judge by videoconference Wednesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending his case to Cambria County court, staff in District Judge Susan Gindlesperger's office said.

Warren remained in Cambria County Prison on $500,000 percentage bond.

Law enforcement officials filed charges against Warren in August, but they indicated they had been looking into his activities since February, when a woman overdosed at his residence and later died.

Warren's residence was next door to the Stonycreek Township Police Department at the time of his arrest.

Police said they determined Warren was renting out his residence and several women there would perform numerous sex acts with other men.

Those men would pay Warren in drugs, cash or both for the sexual acts, police added at the time.

Warren has entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

He is represented by defense attorney Art McQuillan.