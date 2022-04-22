Stop building 'mulch volcanoes.' You are killing your trees and shrubs.

Spring planting season is upon us and a record number of Americans are readying for the annual rite of mulching their planting areas and trees.

More than three-fourths (78%) of U.S. households took part in lawn and garden activities in 2021, according to the 2022 National Gardening Survey released earlier this month. That means the number of U.S. homes with gardeners has grown to more than 100 million for the first time, according to the National Gardening Association.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to more people taking up gardening, said Paul Cohen, the research director for the NGA and and its Garden Research division. Younger gardeners, aged 18-34, and those from non-white homes have helped drive growth, and offset a decline in baby boomer gardeners, he said.

So more of us are growing things. But where does mulch come in? And how do you know you are mulching right and you aren't actually harming – or potentially killing – your plants and trees?

Let's look into the basics of mulch.

What is mulch?

Most popular mulches are bark and wood chips. But other organic substances such as compost, pine straw and ground-up bark or leaves are also placed around flowers, plants and trees.

Organic mulch is "great for every type of gardening, though we recommend different materials depending on the application," said Cheryl Boyer, a professor in the department of horticulture and natural resources at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.

Shredded bark mulches are what you likely think of when you think of mulch. They are typically made of pine or hardwood tree bark. Some may be called bark nuggets.

What type of mulch is available and recommended where you live can be different as "local availability of mulch often determines what material is used in different parts of the country," she said.

What does mulch do?

Organic mulch protects and fosters plants and trees by maintaining soil moisture, repelling weeds and improving soil quality.

Mulch also keeps the soil around plants and trees warm, helps promote early spring growth of plants and root growth for trees and hinders soil erosion.

Wood chips and bark chips placed around flowers and trees keep "moisture from evaporating from the soil after watering or it rains," said Brooke Edmunds, a community horticulturist with the Oregon State University Extension Service. "Mulch can also keep weed seeds from germinating and makes it much easier to pull out the weeds that do."

Whatever the size of your tree, "all trees can benefit from mulching," she said. "Competition for water from grasses and other ground covers can be eliminated by adding a layer of mulch around trees."

Pine bark mulch in a flower bed after planting in spring.

That layer also beautifies your yard or garden and protects trees and plants from other dangers. "A ring of mulch allows you to bring your lawnmower right up to the edge of the mulch, eliminating the need for string weeders," said Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture agent Adria Bordas. "At the same time, you are protecting tree trunks and surface roots from damage by mowing and clipping equipment."

Stop building 'mulch volcanoes.' You're killing your trees

OK, we now know the benefits of mulch. But you can use too much. When it comes to trees, try to avoid the dreaded "mulch volcano," a volcano-shaped mound surrounding the base of your tree.

Mulch piled up in a 1- or 2-foot tall mound "around the trunks of young trees is taking a good idea way, way too far," said Paul Cappiello, executive director at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Crestwood, Kentucky. "Aside from being bad for your trees, it costs you money – either just materials (if you’re doing the volcano building yourself) or materials and labor (if you hire it out)."

The problem? "When the mulch is mounded around trees it will hold that moisture up against the trunk. This can promote decay and rot of the tree," Edmunds said.

Building a mulch volcano of even more than 3 inches deep is "somewhat like wearing a turtleneck in the summer," Boyer said. "Trees with too much mulch around the base of the trunk experience a wide variety of stress."

This can especially hurt newer trees, which may be planted too low, by covering up the tree's root flare and smothering its ability to exchange oxygen and thrive. Too much mulch can also attract pests and diseases.

Research done at K-State found newly planted trees can grow up to 300% more in the first two years of growth if the grass around a tree is removed, Boyer said. Mulch is used after grass removal to protect that area around the tree.

When spreading mulch around your tree, envision a doughnut. Spread mulch about 3 inches deep, preferably to the tree's dip line. But around the base of the tree, pull mulch back so it avoids contact with the trunk. "The soil will stay moist but the trunk won’t," Edmunds said.

It's not just trees that can suffer from mulch volcanoes. So can shrubs. "You can suffocate the roots of shallow-rooted species and cause cankers to develop around the bases of susceptible trees and shrubs," Bordas said.

