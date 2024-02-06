‘Stop calling’: Over 80 cars towed during Stockton sideshow and sheriff says no one is getting their car back soon

(FOX40.COM) — Days after over 80 vehicles were towed during a sideshow in Stockton, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said that no one will be getting their cars back anytime soon.

“We’re getting a tremendous amount of calls from people wanting their vehicles back,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow. “To those people who’s vehicle we have in our possession, they can stop calling.”

Around 2 a.m. on Feb. 3, the sheriff’s office said they broke up a large sideshow on Country Club Boulevard and Pershing Avenue in Stockton. Deputies reportedly closed the roads while they detained over 150 people and impounded 88 vehicles.

Over 150 detained and 80 cars towed at large sideshow in Stockton, deputies say

“Those vehicles will be held until their court cases have been settled with the district attorney’s office. They won’t be released anytime soon unless the DA has settled your case,” Withrow said. “No need to keep calling. Your vehicles will stay with us. Therefore they can’t be used in anymore public nuisance or sideshows.”

He added that vehicles deemed to be a public nuisance face the possibility of being destroyed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.