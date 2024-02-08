Stop 'cancelling' others. It's time to rise above mistrust, open our minds and listen.

A Black man was welcomed by KKK rally organizers. A white lawyer stood down when criticized by Black families for whom he sought restorative justice. Both displayed strength in their humility, courage through vulnerability, and determination to rise above negativity and mistrust.

They opened their minds instead of clinching their fists. And it made all the difference.

The two men I describe shared their mutual stories at Columbus Urban League’s Empowerment Day event last November. Daryl Davis, a Black musician, is pursuing a lifelong quest to understand the extremist perspectives of white supremacists. His pursuit of these relationships has caused some to leave the Klan and even give him their robes and hoods.

Doug Jones, a former U.S. Senator and a former U.S. Attorney from Alabama, felt compelled to respond to the resonating pain caused by the 1963 Birmingham church bombings that killed four young girls. He understood why the girls’ families mistrusted a justice system that failed them for 30 years. But instead of defending himself from their critiques, he persevered, and he eventually successfully prosecuted two of the criminals who committed this heinous act.

Daryl, Doug, and others who reach through conflict for common ground can teach us profound and critical lessons if we, too, stop and listen.

Horror can't be unseen. Racial justice call still strong 3 years after George Floyd's murder

We must be able to ask challenging questions

I thought of their examples recently when watching three women college presidents undergo sharp questioning by a congressional committee. The presidents were called to explain why and how they dealt with antisemitism and what constitutes free speech on campus. These hearings and the controversies that prompted them – along with the subsequent resignations of two of the college leaders – evoke tough questions:

Shouldn’t college campuses serve as a model for how to encourage young minds to wrestle with different opinions respectfully and appropriately?

What can we reasonably do to promote greater acceptance of diverse views without endangering anyone?

How did issues of intolerance for conservative viewpoints entangle with antisemitism?

Let me be clear: the word genocide clearly poses a threat to Jewish students. It should not be tolerated. This point should not be lost amidst the scrambling for legally sound definitions and sympathetic semantics. But then neither should we waiver in supporting human rights, and how far should we go to rectify situations where people make mistakes?

Further, what role should political views play in the appointment or retention of a college president? The shoe was decidedly put on a different foot here in Ohio recently. Controversy arose in the northeastern part of our state when Rep. Bill Johnson, a conservative member of Congress with no prior higher education leadership experience – and who was among those who joined President Trump in attempting to deny the 2020 election results – was hired last November to be president of Youngstown State University.

Johnson, who was originally not supposed to take the position until March, resigned his congressional seat representing all or parts of 11 counties in eastern Ohio's 6th District on Jan. 21 and began his new job as YSU president the next day at an annual salary of $410,000. Many faculty, students, alumni, donors and others have strongly criticized the decision by YSU's board of trustees, with some calling for the new president to step aside.

Negativity reinforces racial stigmas: We need a shift. Focusing only on 'bad' feeds biases, challenges Black people face

We need to start talking to each other

Raising these questions may anger some people. But before you act or react, ask yourself, why can’t we ask challenging, constructive questions? Isn’t that how we come to better understand one another? How will we learn, how do we collaborate if we cannot communicate?

Make no mistake. The answers we seek represent more than just academic exercises. Ohio climbed to seventh on the list of states reporting the highest number of hate crimes in 2020. Unresolved debates can escalate and exacerbate. As President Abraham Lincoln warned, a house divided against itself cannot stand. The 2024 presidential election alone looms as a threat to our collective ability to advance.

We thrive and progress when, even haltingly, we step toward common ground. Let’s stop “cancelling” and demonizing people who are different from us. Avoid labels. They have morphed into memes that can be an excuse to simply not listen. Protest when it is important, but do not let the noise of the crowd drown out real conversation.

My hope for 2024 is that we can rise above negatives to see and seize opportunities. Let’s start talking. America’s greatest strengths lie in the diversity of our people and their abundant gifts and talents. When we respect and honor each other, we strengthen one another, and we find authentic and significant shared progress.

Stephanie Hightower is president and CEO of the Columbus Urban League.

