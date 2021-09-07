‘This has to stop.’ Charlotte NAACP calls for end to violence on streets, in schools.

More emotional support is needed for Black and brown students returning to Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools in-person for the first time in 18 months, leaders of the local NAACP chapter said at a press conference Tuesday.

If their needs aren’t addressed, NAACP leader Corine Mack predicted, the violence that schools have seen in recent days will likely continue.

The press conference, coming on the heels of an uptick in violence in Charlotte, took place in front of Harding University High School, where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cars sat in the parking lot.

More police have been posted at the school after several altercations occurred between students during the first week back at school — and there were other incidents throughout the district.

By the third day back at school, police and school resource officers had been dispatched or asked to help prevent four potentially dangerous situations at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, CMPD reported Aug. 27. The district recently sent an email to parents informing them that “safety screens will soon resume.” Schools, buildings and classrooms will be randomly selected — not students.

And just Monday, a 14-year-old was charged with murder in connection with a triple shooting Sunday that left a 16-year-old dead and two people wounded.

Faith leaders and NAACP members denounced the violence Tuesday, tied it back to educating youth and asked to partner with CMS to prevent more recurrences.

“ ‘Love’ is an action word,” Mack said. “So we’re standing here in the spirit of love for the city and for the people of the city.”

‘It’s time to make a difference’

The voice of Belton Platt echoed down Alleghany Street at the press conference.

“What in the world is happening?” he asked, microphone buzzing from the tenor of his voice. “How long are we going to stand by?”

A former drug dealer-turned-activist, Platt is the new leader of the city’s Alternatives to Violence program. It’s an “interrupter” program, led by the community in neighborhoods where violence is high, that trains residents to intercede before violence occurs. It just launched last month along the Beatties Ford Road corridor, one of the areas CMPD identified as a “hot spot” for violent crime last year.

Though overall crime dropped in Charlotte in 2020, violent crime increased by 15%. Platt called the violence an epidemic.

“Charlotte, it is time to come together and love one another, and stop sitting back and letting these people die in the streets,” he said.

Platt said he just lost his brother last week in an accident. Instead of staying home as was suggested to him, Platt said he had to come out to support the community — his “family” — when he heard of the shooting in which the teenager was charged this weekend.

“It’s crazy, because all I saw was two African-Americans, one kill one,” he said, his voice breaking. “This has to stop. It’s time to make a difference.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Annette Albright, local NAACP education chair, said that before the first week of school, she discussed how to handle violence when classes resumed with Sheriff Garry McFadden and wanted to set up a meeting with CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston.

“These kids have been out of school for 18 months, and they’re totally disengaged from education,” she said she told McFadden. “What they have enjoyed is having a lot of spats and arguments over social media. And when they get to school, they’re going to link up not for education, but they’re going to link up to settle these disputes.”

During the first week of school, a BB gun modeled to look like a Glock handgun was found in a West Mecklenburg High School student’s possession, according to police reports. A student reportedly robbed a classmate at Mallard Creek High School. And three guns were found inside a student’s vehicle at West Charlotte High School.

Albright, who twice unsuccessfully ran for the school board, advocated that the board partner with community advocates, parents and law enforcement agencies to prevent violence in schools.

“Children are no longer bringing apples to school for the teachers. They’re bringing guns to shoot each other and to settle disputes,” she said. “I’m here today to ask the board of education and Superintendent Winston to allow the public back into public schools.”

NAACP member Levester Flowers, who also twice unsuccessfully ran for school board, likened CMS leadership to a failing sports team.

“If the owners of the Panthers had a losing coach for two or three years… by year three, you will see an announcement in your local media,” he said. “Do we have 12 months to wait for effective leadership?”

The group will meet tonight on Trinity Road, the site of the weekend shooting, to pray for the community. Mack also said an educational event will take place in late October, where members of local law enforcement and federal agencies will teach local youth about law enforcement.

“The fact is that the county, the city, the education system, the community and the faith-based community must all come together as one,” Mack said. “This is no time for posturing.”