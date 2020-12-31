How do we stop deadly police bias, use of force? Start by hiring only those with a true calling

At about 1:42 a.m. on Dec. 22, Columbus, Ohio, police responded to a non-emergency call about a car repeatedly turning on and off. Adam Coy, followed by another officer, Amy Detweiler, encountered Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, leaving a house.

Police bodycam video shows Hill slowly approaching the officers, his cellphone held chest-high in his left hand, its glowing screen facing the officers. His right hand is not visible. Coy shouted that Hill had a gun. After opening fire, Coy commanded Hill to put his “hands out to the side.” Detweiler subsequently reported that she saw no threat from Hill, who was, in fact, unarmed and just leaving the home of a friend.

A police officer responding to a non-emergency call encounters a black male and shoots him repeatedly. Not surprising. Sadly reported far too often.

Earlier this month, Danny Presti, the co-owner of a Staten Island bar who refused to obey coronavirus restrictions, ran from New York City sheriff’s deputies who had come to arrest him. He managed to get into his Jeep, and a deputy stood in front of the vehicle to block him. Presti drove forward, forcing the deputy to cling to the Jeep’s hood. He drove some 100 yards before police vehicles stopped him. Presti was arrested, cuffed and charged with assaulting the deputy. One state official said he acted “intentionally and with depraved indifference to human life.” Presti was eventually released.

Presti was white. I invite you to imagine the outcome had he been black. Spoiler alert: This does not require much imagination.

Candles are lit during a vigil to honor Andre Hill's memory outside the Brentnell Community Recreation Center in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 26, 2020.

An Ohio officer saw a black man holding a cellphone in a garage, perceived him as a threat, and used lethal force. A Staten Island officer saw a white man charge at him with a vehicle and simply arrested him, processed him and left him alive to be released from jail.

The black man was killed. The white man was granted constitutional rights.

Police in major American cities receive essentially the same training. Remove race from the picture, and they usually do what they are trained and sworn to do.

Unfortunately, in America, race too often looms large. Black men and women are harassed, humiliated, menaced and even killed by the police. We hear demands to “reform” or “defund” police. While well-meaning, none of these will have sufficient impact to prevent another Hill shooting.

No police department sets out to train officers to practice racial discrimination, let alone to gun down people of color. Unfortunately, the impulse to do these things requires no training. Research has demonstrated that police officers (regardless of race) “are faster to ‘shoot’ an armed black man than an armed white man” in a video game, but they are also “faster to avoid shooting an unarmed white man than an unarmed black man.”

We are sometimes motivated by non-rational drivers. Among the non-rational is implicit bias, which is founded in an urge to identify people with certain characteristics, including race, as threats. How do we respond to a perceived threat? Most often, impulsively or reflexively, as when a police officer assumes a black man is holding a gun simply because he cannot see what he is holding or if he is holding anything at all.

Police officers must be trained to recognize the existence of implicit bias in themselves, manage it and override it. But such training is only as effective as the background, the beliefs, the attitudes, the education, the character, the compassion and the commitment of the trainee.

So, here is the simple but hard truth about police “reform.” It must start with who we hire as police officers and who we promote to positions of leadership in law enforcement. The trouble is that policing does not pay especially well, and it is demanding, dangerous and hard work.

Most departments struggle to recruit officers, let alone attract the best and the brightest. They do basic criminal background checks, but they don’t ask questions about character, values and motivations. Departments are trying to fill vacant slots when what they should be doing is looking for men and women who feel a calling to serve.

Our police are the people we hire. In swearing in a new officer, the police department introduces into the community a person with the legal authority to use the most primal force there is, deadly force.

Implicit bias all too readily announces itself through deadly force. Police agencies must take steps to ensure that they hire officers capable of regulating their implicit bias. Failing in this, American communities will continue to reap the deadly harvest of racially motivated police shootings.

Cedric Alexander is a former police chief, a former sheriff, a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors and a CNN commentator.

