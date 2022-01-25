Stop-and-frisk returns to NYC? Eric Adams REINSTATES units disbanded in Black Lives Matter summer
Team Rising discusses New York City's return to 'tough on crime' policing.
Author of 'Red-Handed' discusses what he believes is a compelling connection between the Biden family and China on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rebuffed calls to immediately impose economic sanctions on Russia over escalating tensions with Ukraine. In an interview on CNN, Blinken said: "When it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggression. And so if they are triggered now, you lose the deterrent effect." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Washington Post last week he supported imposing sanctions now, a view endorsed by Republican lawmakers on Sunday. Among them is Senator Joni Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who told ABC News the U.S. needs to be “very aggressive” in its efforts to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from ordering an attack on Ukraine. “Let's make sure that we are pushing back right now with stiff sanctions, making sure that we are showing Putin we do mean business."[FLASH]"But I am gravely concerned that Putin will show once again aggression in Europe...." Democratic Senator Chris Coons, an ally of President Joe Biden, argued for passing bipartisan legislation to impose some sanctions now, but said it was best to keep the strongest sanctions in reserve. "I do think we should take up and pass a bipartisan bill that will show, resolve and determination and apply some sanctions now. But the very strongest sanctions - the sorts of sanctions that we use to bring Iran to the table - is something that we should hold out as a deterrent to prevent Putin from taking the last step of invading Ukraine." The United Kingdom has also threatened Russia with sanctions after it accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine. But that would-be leader – former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev– derided the allegation in an interview with Reuters and said he was considering legal action against what he called a “conspiracy theory.” “I was laughing all evening when journalists from American outlets and TV channels started calling.” Despite its heavy troop presence at the Ukrainian border, Russia has denied plans to invade, but has pressed for security guarantees, including a block on Ukraine from joining the NATO alliance
A new study adds to the growing evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for both pregnant people and people hoping to become pregnant. The study, which looked at more than 2,000 couples in the United States and Canada, found "no adverse association" between getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and fertility, for both men and women. On the other hand, men who contract COVID-19 may experience a temporary reduction in fertility.
More than 44 years after a 27-year-old woman mysteriously vanished in California, authorities have positively identified her “partial skeletal remains.” The remains, including a skull, were discovered in 1986—nine years after she vanished—by a survey crew along an embankment of the Ortega Highway in Lake Elsinore, but at the time authorities were unable to positively identify the victim, who had been shot in the head, according to a statement from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.
‘Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind,’ Merrill representative says of James Iannazzo, who worked as an adviser there for 26 years.
This deer poacher may be the king of all dummies.
The former campground manager will serve more than a year behind bars for killing Lincoln, a dog belonging to a tenant she wanted to evict.
“I knew he was a real scammer. I just knew he wasn’t going to scam me."
"We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee," fund chair Matt Schlapp said.
Four people were killed and a fifth was injured when multiple gunmen opened fire in what police say was an act of gang-related violence.
The man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at an upscale Los Angeles furniture store earlier this month has officially been charged in her murder. Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was identified as a suspect in the Jan. 13 murder of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer just days after a customer found the 24-year-old Pacific Palisades woman in a pool of blood at Croft House, where she worked. LAPD officials stated, prior to identifying Smith, that was their belief that the afternoon stabbing was a random attac
President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.
In Sandy Springs, Georgia, Northside Hospital is known for its maternity facility. But on June 7, 2012, it was the scene of a violent death: A young man was shot in his car in the parking lot. The victim, who had four bullet wounds in his back, was pronounced dead in the emergency room. Police identified him using a fingerprint scanner as Melvin Vernell III, a 19-year-old rising rapper known as Lil’ Phat. “We knew the murder weapon used was a Glock 357 SIG,” JT Williams, a detective with Sandy S
The defendants are accused of planning the collisions and orchestrating them mostly on secluded roads. They face up to 55 years in prison.
Polish police said a 29-year-old woman made the Nazi salute in front of the "Gate of Death." She said she did it as a "stupid joke."
The long-running case of a former deep-sea treasure hunter marking his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of missing gold coins has hit yet another roadblock. Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. A hearing held Monday in hopes of helping draw the case to a conclusion ended with a federal judge giving Thompson two months to find a new attorney ahead of yet another hearing.
Officials have ruled out a connection between the murders of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner and the Petito/Laundrie case.
The 23-year-old was home from school at the time.
A pro-Trump social media influencer apologized to Americans who "absolutely hate my guts" at his sentencing for taking part in the January 6 attack.
Adam and Kayla Montgomery, together with two children of their own and Adam's daughter, Harmony Montgomery, age 5 at the time, were evicted from a Manchester home on Nov. 27, 2019, the office said in a news release. “Multiple individuals have reported seeing Harmony with Adam and Kayla in the following days; however, by approximately December 6–10, 2019, Adam and Kayla apparently had only their two common children, and Harmony was no longer with them," the office said. “This information leads police to believe that it was sometime during this window of approximately November 28–December 10, 2019, that Harmony Montgomery disappeared," it said.