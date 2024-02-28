'Stop killing our families': Arab Americans vote 'uncommitted' in Michigan primary
Voters in Dearborn, Michigan, say they would not support President Joe Biden because of his support for Israel in the Gaza war.
Haley has vowed to soldier on through March 5, when 16 states and territories will vote. But she has pointedly refused to commit to anything further.
Arab and Muslim Americans disillusioned with the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war are hoping to send him a message.
The president can't make himself any younger, of course, but many political experts believe there are strategies that could help address the biggest challenge facing his reelection campaign.
This week saw the most promising ceasefire initiative since November as the Israel-Hamas war prepares to enter its fourth month. Here are other major headlines from the conflict from this week.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israeli forces will push into Rafah with or without a temporary ceasefire agreement, and bristled at Biden’s suggestion that their response in Gaza has been "over the top."
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
