'Stop killing our families': Arab Americans vote 'uncommitted' in Michigan primary

Media startup DailyHunt is in advanced stages of talks to acquire the Bengaluru-headquartered social media startup Koo, two sources familiar with the matter told me. The deliberation follows Koo, which has sought to become a Twitter rival, aggressively hunting for new capital throughout last year. Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said in September that the startup -- which has raised over $60 million from investors including Tiger Global, Accel, 3One4 Capital, Mirae Asset and Blume -- was looking to find a strategic partner with a "distribution strength" for its "next phase" of journey.