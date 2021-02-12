'Stop killing us': Asian Americans decry spike in violent attacks amid pandemic

Asian Americans have been victims of increased violence and harassment since the coronavirus pandemic began, but recent attacks have prompted some to "hunker down" again.

- There have been a string of violent attacks on Asian-Americans across the country in recent weeks that had gone widely unreported.

AMANDA NGUYEN: Last Thursday, an 84-year-old Thai American was murdered in San Francisco. He died this week. On Wednesday, a 64-year-old Vietnamese grandmother was assaulted in San Jose, and on the same day, a Filipino-American was slashed across the face on a subway in Manhattan.

- 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, civil rights activist, and Rise CEO Amanda Nguyen went viral drawing attention to some of the attacks.

AMANDA NGUYEN: Stop killing us. We are really fearing for our lives as we walk out of our door. And your silence-- your silence rings through our heads. It roars.

- Asian-Americans have been the targets of xenophobic attacks and harassment throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 2,800 anti-Asian incidents recorded by the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center between March 19 and December 31, and still more cases that went unreported.

JOHN C. YANG: In 2020, the fact that the president used words such as "China virus," "Wuhan flu," and even more pejorative terms really fueled this notion of xenophobia, this otherness that we saw in our community. And people demonized the Asian-American community for Covid-19.

- John C. Yang, president and executive director of Asian-Americans Advancing Justice says the recent attacks have caused the community to, quote, "hunker down again."

AMANDA NGUYEN: I was tired of living in fear and I wanted to scream, you know?

- In his first week in office, President Biden issued a memorandum condemning this discrimination.

JOE BIDEN: Today, I'm directing federal agencies to combat a resurgence of xenophobia, particularly against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, that we've seen skyrocket during this pandemic. This is unacceptable and it's un-American.

- But it's not new. Discrimination against Asian-Americans began long before Covid-19.

AMANDA NGUYEN: We are consistently asked, well, where are you from? No, really, where are you from? Even if we've generations been here, even if we built the railroads in the 1800s, even if we fought in wars, we were still rounded up like animals in internment camps and lynched in one of the biggest lynchings in US history. And our history is not taught. That's what I'm advocating for-- our stories to be covered and our history to be taught. Because these things create empathy. It will help people understand that Asian-Americans are Americans.

- And Asian-Americans aren't alone.

JOHN C. YANG: But I think it's also important to recognize that a lot of these issues are faced by more than just the Asian-American community. It's faced by other communities of color. What we need to be worried about is economic security for everyone. We need to be worried about making sure that people are safe, and that starts from the community. It starts from having conversations, oftentimes within the community, between different races, between different groups of people, to understand where these differences come from so that we could come together more.

