Stop lawsuit abuse taxation plaguing small businesses

It’s no secret that California’s small business owners are struggling to survive in today’s economy. Record-high inflation, skyrocketing business costs and onerous regulations are preventing hard-working entrepreneurs from making ends meet. Even still, many do not know about the “hidden tax” of $2,119 every Californian pays because of lawsuit abuse. These extra costs add to the burden our business owners are facing, driven in part by a cadre of serial litigants who target the well-intentioned Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and file dozens or even hundreds of boilerplate lawsuits solely for financial gain.

That’s why I’ve re-introduced the ACCESS Act to give business owners a reasonable timeframe to address any ADA compliance issues. Under the ACCESS Act, any person aggrieved by an ADA violation would provide the owner or operator with a written notice of the violation specific enough to allow the owner or operator to identify the barrier to their access.

Within 60 days the owner or operator would be required to provide the aggrieved person with a description of the issue outlining improvements that would be made to address the barrier. The owner or operator would then have 120 days to remove the infraction. If a business fails to meet any of these obligations, the lawsuit would get the green light to go forward.

For example, the Center for Disability Access has filed thousands of lawsuits on behalf of a small handful of plaintiffs over the past few years. In one instance, they helped an individual plaintiff file over 4,000 ADA claims in California since 2010 − totaling roughly one per day for 11 consecutive years. The organization filed more than 1,000 claims in 2021, giving business already dealing with pandemic closures an additional burden.

Plaintiffs often seek between $10,000 to $20,000 to settle, effectively forcing businesses to pay since attorney fees can cost $50,000 or more even if the business is victorious in court. These serial litigants often seek out small, family-run businesses with limited resources, frequently focusing on owners who speak English as a second language.

The cost of this manipulative legal abuse in California is nearly $4.3 billion which impacts job creation, business expansion, business development and innovation according to a new report just released by Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse. Decreasing excessive costs of litigation would increase productivity and increase the competitiveness of the state’s businesses.

California continues to be home to more than 50% of the nation’s ADA accessibility litigation. In 2021, 5,930 claims were filed in California – more than half of the 11,452 claims filed nationwide. Through June 2022, of the 4,914 claims filed, 1,587 claims were filed in California.

I wholeheartedly agree with the spirit of the ADA, that persons with disabilities should have complete access to public places and accommodations. The ADA was enacted in 1990 and was the most sweeping affirmation of rights for disabled individuals in American history.

Passing the ACCESS Act will be a positive reform to the ADA that guarantees the spirit of the legislation is protected. The ACCESS Act will ensure a strong and responsible civil justice system that fosters both safeguards to small business owners, while fully protecting and advancing disability access and stimulating California’s economy.

Rep. Ken Calvert represents the 41st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Calvert represents the cities of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta and Indian Wells.

Ken Calvert

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Let's stop lawsuit abuse taxation plaguing small businesses