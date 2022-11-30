Stop leads to numerous arrests

Nov. 29—Two men were arrested on felony drug charges early Thanksgiving morning after being stopped in a stolen car on West Third Street.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers pulled over a Nissan Altima in the 500 block of West Third Street around 1 a.m. Thursday knowing the car had been reported stolen to OPD.

The driver, Zachary Brazell of Odessa, admitted he "probably" had illegal items on him and officers found baggies of methamphetamine and marijuana on him or near the driver's side seat. They also found a container of THC in his seat, according to the report.

When searching the backseat area, officers found a Smith & Wesson handgun and a Nike backpack containing methamphetamine, 12 oxycodone pills the officers believe may have been laced with fentanyl, 78 prescription-only muscle relaxant pills, scales and baggies, the report stated.

Brazell, 40, and his front seat passenger, in separate interviews, told officers they agreed to give their backseat passenger, Jose Ornelas, 37, a ride from Andrews to Odessa in exchange for methamphetamine, the report stated. They further said Ornelas had the Nike backpack and the gun when they picked him up.

Ornelas, a Lovington, N.M. resident, denied owning any of the property in the car, but acknowledged as a convicted felon he's not supposed to be around guns, the report stated.

Brazell was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of marijuana. One of the drug charges is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison; the other counts are less serious charges.

He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $30,500.

Ornelas was arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a dangerous drug and felon in possession of a firearm. One of the drug charges is a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison; the other charges are less serious felonies.

He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $61,500.