Stop Paying Unnecessary Fees in the New Year

Welcome to 2019. We’re all better, more responsible people now, and doesn’t that feel great? We’re getting our spending under control, excelling at our hobbies and setting up better boundaries with technology.



We’re also not getting suckered in to paying fees on financial products anymore (or at least, we’re minimizing the fees we pay). The 2019 version of us knows how paying fees can derail our finances in the long term, and considering the lofty money goals we set for ourselves this year, that just won’t be tolerated.

With that in mind, here’s how to avoid the most common fees in 2019.

Bank Account Fees

There’s no reason for anyone to pay a bank to hold their money. If you are, there are plenty of options out there that will save you money while providing the same amount of service and support.

First, call your bank and ask if there’s an account you can be switched into that won’t charge you monthly maintenance fees. Your bank will ask you, “Are you sure? That means you will no longer earn the 0.01 percent interest we offer on [insert more expensive account name here].” And you will say yes, because paying $25 per month to earn 0.01 percent interest on your balance makes no sense. Then they’ll switch the name on your account and you will be all set, and you will have lost around five minutes’ time.

If that doesn’t work, then it’s time to switch to a new credit union or another bank. Here you have some considerations. An online bank might be better for you—often there aren’t minimum balance requirements, and you can earn slightly more interest than you would at a national brick and mortar. Credit unions also might offer you better interest and customer service.

The biggest thing to keep in mind is footprint. If you often go into a physical bank branch, or like the fact that you can if you needed to, then you might want to stick to a regional bank with a large physical footprint. Also, consider how often you use an ATM and whether or not the institution you’re switching to has ATMs in the areas you live and work. Switching to a credit union only to pay ATM fees multiple times a month isn’t solving your fee problem.

Once you’ve done some research to find the institution that best fits your financial reality, here’s how to make the switch:

Open an account at the new institution : You need to leave some money in your old account to cover any bills that crop up, but open a new account and transfer funds to meet any minimum requirements (ideally there won’t be any, but you never know).

: You need to leave some money in your old account to cover any bills that crop up, but open a new account and transfer funds to meet any minimum requirements (ideally there won’t be any, but you never know). Transfer your bills to the new account : Go through your bank statements and switch bill payments to your new account. You want to get the timing right so you have enough funds to cover the bills, and don’t incur any insufficient fund fees, or late payment fees on your bills. Make sure any checks you’ve written (like, say, for rent) have cleared from your old account. It might take several weeks for accounts to switch, depending, so be patient, and make sure you have enough money in your old account to cover any surprises.

: Go through your bank statements and switch bill payments to your new account. You want to get the timing right so you have enough funds to cover the bills, and don’t incur any insufficient fund fees, or late payment fees on your bills. Make sure any checks you’ve written (like, say, for rent) have cleared from your old account. It might take several weeks for accounts to switch, depending, so be patient, and make sure you have enough money in your old account to cover any surprises. Ask your old bank for confirmation of closure: Once you’ve moved your money, visit your old bank (ideally in person) and ask for confirmation that your account is closed down, especially if you’re moving to avoid a monthly maintenance fee.

Bank Overdraft Fees

Bank overdraft fees can cost as much as $40, depending on the institution. The easiest way to avoid this is to check your balances daily, and link a savings account to your checking account. You still might incur a fee here if you overdraft (Chase and U.S. Bank are among the big banks who don’t charge a fee for linking to a savings account with the bank), but it will be significantly less than $40.

If you’re worried about overdrafting, turn off your account’s overdraft protection. Your debit card purchases will be rejected, but you won’t incur a fee. And sign up for your banks balance text alerts, if they offer them.

Bank Transfer Fees

In the midst of your bank transfer, you might notice that banks impose a fee to transfer money to each other, averaging around $25, according to NerdWallet. That’s not great.

If you’re sending money to other people in the U.S., there are ways to get around the fees. Use a service like Venmo or Zelle (note: banks using Zelle may choose to add a fee). It adds friction, but you’ll save money.

Something else to keep in mind: This is one case where calling the bank might add to the fee, according to NerdWallet. The best way to transfer funds is often online. “Requesting the transfer at a branch or on the phone can add $10 or more to your fee,” writes NW. “Chase, for instance, charges $35 for domestic wire transfers set up for you by a banker and $25 for the same transfer if you do it yourself online.”

Credit Card Annual Fees

The easiest way to avoid this fee is, of course, not to have a credit card with an annual fee. But given the other benefits of these cards (many, though not all, of the best travel rewards cards, for example, have a fee attached), you don’t necessarily want to avoid them altogether.