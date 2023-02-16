Stop playing amateur detectives, family of Nicola Bulley tell public

Ms Bulley's partner Paul Ansell and her relatives have urged the public to focus on finding her - Peter Byrne/PA

The family of Nicola Bulley have pleaded for amateur detectives to stop circulating "appalling" rumours and to let the police focus on finding the missing dog walker.

Ms Bulley's partner Paul Ansell, 44, and her relatives, said in an emotional statement that they were hurt by people "making up wild theories about her personal life" and urged the public to focus on finding her.

The mother-of-two, 45, disappeared on January 27 while walking her dog in the village of St Michael's on Wyre, but only on Thursday did Lancashire Police refer itself to the watchdog after admitting it had prior contact with her.

Officers attended Ms Bulley's home over concern for her welfare just more than two weeks before she vanished and has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over this. However, it has refused to refer itself to the watchog over its wider handling of the case.

It is understood the IOPC had pro-actively contacted the force asking them to consider a referral amid concerns the case was affecting public confidence in policing.

The force could voluntarily refer itself to the watchdog for a wider investigation "where the gravity of the subject matter or exceptional circumstances justify referral" or if its actions "could have a significant impact on public confidence".

On Thursday, police were accused of "victim blaming" and of eroding the confidence of women in the police for the way they have dealt with her disappearance.

Officers initially said her health was "not relevant" to the investigation and it wasn't a factor "at all" but at a chaotic press conference on Wednesday said she was vulnerable and "high risk".

The force then made the decision to later reveal she had suffered "significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause".

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Ansell and the rest of the family said she had suffered “brain fog” and experienced intense headaches after taking HRT to help with menopause symptoms. They said she suffered a crisis when she stopped taking the drugs.

"Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her," they said. "This is appalling and needs to stop."

They said that they knew beforehand police would release personal details but did not say if they had approved it, adding that the "police know the truth about Nikki".

The statement said: "We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and Paul’s private life."

The family also pleaded with Ms Bulley to come home and said: “Nikki, we hope you are reading this and know that we love you so much.

'Girls want a cuddle'

“Your girls want a cuddle. We all need you home. You can reach out to us, or you can contact MissingPeople.org.uk. Don’t be scared - we all love you so very much.”

Asked what they thought about Lancashire Police revealing that Ms Bulley had a problem with alcohol and the menopause, a relative of the mortgage adviser said they were upset her personal information had been revealed.

"It’s wrong what’s been put out there," the cousin, who lives in Essex and asked not to be named, said. "All of mine and my wife’s family think it’s terrible and wrong what’s been said."

A candle is lit at St Michael's Church in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, in front of a portrait of Nicola Bulley and her partner, Paul Ansell - Peter Byrne/PA

They also spoke of the toll of wild online speculation which has included theories she was abducted. "The family are all worried to death about saying anything. Anyone who says anything is now pulled apart."

HRT is taken by millions of women worldwide as a way of managing symptoms of the perimenopause and menopause, but it does not work well for everybody. Symptoms include changes to mental health, low self-esteem, problems with memory and issues with concentration.

Paul Briggs, chairman of the British Menopause Society, said the decision to release the details about Ms Bulley’s menopause and issues with HRT had concerned them and could “worry” other menopausal women.

Police appeared to be initially oblivious to the controversy surrounding their decision and just over an hour after the force published details of Ms Bulley's personal life, Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner, posted a smiling selfie alongside Chris Rowley, the chief constable of Lancashire Constabulary: "Thats a wrap for Wednesday," he tweeted.

'Crass tweet'

Dai Davies, a former commander of the Head of Royal Protection and a former Divisional Commander in the Metropolitan Police, said the tweet was "crass" and "beggars belief".

He added: "In over half a century I have never known such a poor press and PR strategy.”

Among those to join the backlash after police revealed Miss Bulley’s personal information was Zoe Billingham, who worked for Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary until 2021

"I have to say, it stopped me in my tracks," she told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme on Thursday.

"Why on earth was this information even vaguely relevant to an investigation that's 20 days on? If there are issues relating to Nicola that needed to be put in the public domain, why wasn't this done earlier? And why was such personal information, such potentially sensitive information, disclosed?"

"I think we need to think about what message this sends to women. What confidence will women have in the future in reporting their mum, their sister to the police as missing if there's this fear that very deeply personal information is going to be put into the public domain for no apparent reason?"

Yvette Cooper, the shadow Home Secretary, said she would be contacting the force while Alicia Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Melton, said she was "deeply uncomfortable" with the police revealing Ms Bulley's struggles with the menopause and alcohol.

"I struggle to ascertain how this will assist police in their search and investigations," she said. "I do see how it would assist those wishing to victim-blame or diminish."