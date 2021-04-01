'Stop it': PNG minister raps Facebook for COVID misinformation, says hurting vaccine plans

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo
Byron Kaye
·2 min read

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea's health minister said misinformation shared on Facebook was the biggest threat to its COVID-19 vaccine plans, saying the social media giant must take steps to "stop it".

Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccines are so entrenched that even frontline health workers are hesitant to take the shot, Jelta Wong said at a talk with an Australian think tank that was streamed online on Thursday.

"Facebook is our biggest conspiracy theorist platform," Wong said at the Lowy Institute talk, adding people should not rely on information on Facebook to guide their approach to vaccines.

"Facebook has a lot of influence here. They're supposed to have programmes where they stop these types of things. Facebook must take responsibility of this and stop it."

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

The company, however, has been vocal about its efforts to take down coronavirus misinformation as well as promote public health and government accounts as credible information sources.

Wong's comments come as false claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus and vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic. The distrust in PNG is unusually deep-seated, local public health leaders say, hurting prospects of recovery for the island nation where infections have spiked.

To dispel worries about vaccines, Wong, PNG Prime Minister James Marape and several other public figures took the AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

It was an attempt "to show our people, especially our health workers, who (have) a series of issues about the vaccine ... that we took it and we came out normal", Wong said.

PNG, a country of 10 million that was administered by Australia before gaining independence, has so far received 8,000 vaccine doses from Australia's supply.

India has promised another 70,000 doses, while China has committed 200,000 doses for its citizens living in PNG.

PNG had recorded just under 6,000 cases and 60 deaths by Tuesday, latest available figures show. But Australia says that tally vastly underestimates the extent of the crisis as the island does not do mass testing.

PNG has imposed a series of lockdown measures amid concerns the surge will strain its health system beyond capacity.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

    In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights. Blinken said a report prepared for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that sought to pare down the number of freedoms prioritized in U.S. foreign policy was “unbalanced,” did not reflect Biden administration policies and would not guide them. The report from Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights had been harshly criticized by human rights groups.

  • Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for a sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

  • Florida and LSU pro days underway. Miami Dolphins in prospect heaven

    The Miami Dolphins have to love the past two days. Love it!

  • China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

    China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the territory's already beleaguered democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature. The legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public.

  • Fact check: Jamaica is not insulated from the COVID-19 pandemic

    Contrary to a viral meme, Jamaica has recorded about 38,000 COVID-19 cases. A meme claiming it has had no cases is false.

  • Hollywood luminaries sign letter supporting trans women on Trans Day of Visibility

    America Ferrera, Mj Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Gloria Steinem, Laverne Cox and many more are denouncing "ongoing anti-transgender rhetoric."

  • Terry Rozier has outperformed his Hornets contract; should the team address that now?

    How NBA extension rules would impact what Hornets could do with Terry Rozier

  • Miami Hurricanes baseball crushes neighboring FIU Panthers with offensive onslaught

    Miami Hurricanes baseball was not very neighborly to the FIU Panthers on Wednesday night, traveling less than 10 miles to FIU Baseball Stadium, then clobbering the Panthers 21-1.

  • Indonesia finds CVR of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

    Indonesia has recovered the cockpit voice recorder of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed in January.Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Wednesday it could take up to a week to be able to listen to the recording.All 62 people on board the Boeing plane were killed when it crashed into the Java sea minutes after take off from Jakarta.A preliminary report by investigators showed that the plane had an imbalance in engine thrust.The report included information from the flight data recorder, but now with the cockpit voice recorder, investigators could learn more about the pilots' actions during the brief flight.Indonesia's National Transportation safety chief Soerjanto Tjahjono explained what would happen next:"We will bring the Cockpit Voice Recorder to the lab to process. It will take around three days to one week to read it. After that, we will do a transcript and match with the information extracted from the Flight Data Recorder, to find out the situation that unfolded in the cockpit"Divers first found the casing and beacon of the voice recorder within days of the crash.They then spent nearly three months searching for the memory unit in relatively shallow but muddy waters.A navy official said it had been found under a meter of mud.Safety experts say most air accidents are caused by a combination of factors that can take months to establish.Under international standards, the final report is due within a year of the crash.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd 'slowly fading away' during police arrest

    Witness tells of last moments of George Floyd's life at the trial of the officer accused of killing him.

  • Bolsonaro reshuffles Cabinet amid COVID-19 surge

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on Monday in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office.The move comes as pressure mounts on the far-right leader to address the COVID-19 crisis that's killed over 300,000 in his country.Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo was among those who left the government.He's one of Bolsonaro's most loyal allies and a China hawk who faced criticism from lawmakers for failing to guarantee additional COVID-19 vaccines from Beijing and Washington.Bolsonaro moved his chief of staff to the Defense Ministry and placed a federal police officer, who's close to his family, in charge of the Justice Ministry.The founder of a Brasilia-based political strategy firm, Creomar de Souza, said the Defense Ministry shift was particularly unexpected.De Souza added, "Bolsonaro is under enormous pressure and reacted to regain the political narrative."Meanwhile, Brazil is suffering its worst phase of the global health crisis, with deaths topping 3,000 a day and a new variant raging through its population.Bolsonaro has notoriously railed against lockdowns, sowed doubts about vaccines and pushed unproven treatments.Brazil trails only the United States in total COVID-19 cases and deaths.

  • Biden administration blasts Trump-era human rights policies

    With the annual global human rights report, the Biden administration criticizes how Trump officials limited the defense of LGBTQ and women's rights.

  • NFL adds 17th game to schedule. So which extra team will the Dallas Cowboys play now?

    The NFL owners voted Tuesday to expand the regular season and reduce the preseason.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Amazon v the union: The vote the online giant fears

    The result of a vote in an Alabama warehouse could have ramifications for Amazon workers around the US.

  • Biden infrastructure plan could be big boost for blue-collar America

    President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs, undoing some of the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, economists said, with lower middle-income workers and minorities possibly benefiting the most. Biden will unveil the first stage of his $2 trillion plan on Wednesday at an event in Pittsburgh. It will include hundreds of billions of dollars devoted to building and repairing roads, bridges, mass transit, schools and other infrastructure, according to details released by the White House earlier on Wednesday.

  • Democratic officials pick white woman over Latinas, Native American for Haaland's old seat

    New Mexico Democratic officials on Wednesday nominated a white state lawmaker over Latina and Native American candidates for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's former U.S. House seat. Why it matters: The selection of state Rep. Melanie Stansbury to replace one of the nation's first Native American female U.S. House members could put a relatively safe Democratic seat in play for a special election in the heavily Latino central New Mexico district. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRepublicans nominated on Sunday Hispanic state lawmaker and former college football player, Mark Moores.Driving the news: Stansbury beat out retired law professor and state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo López by six votes in a runoff decided by Democratic Party insiders. Stansbury came in second in the first round, edging out an Acoma Pueblo member, who received the endorsement of national Native American activists, and other Hispanic candidates, some also supported by national groups.New Mexico state law for special elections allows state parties to select nominees -- a process some Democratic Latinos and Native Americans said put them at a disadvantage since liberal whites yield considerable power.After the second round, Stansbury worked to get endorsements from other white Democrats, including former Lt. Gov. Diane Denish. Some white Democrats dismissed claims on social media that Hispanic voters would be angry if a woman of color was not nominated.Yes, but: Latino state senators and Hispanic Democratic Party activists have said the state party is failing to recruit and develop more candidates of color in the state's rural areas at a time when Republicans are making gains with Latinos nationwide.The intrigue: In 2020, white, left-leaning Democrats ousted a number of Hispanic moderate New Mexico state lawmakers during primaries, angering a number of Latino Democrats.Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature in the nation's most Hispanic state, yet the Speaker of the House, the Senate Majority Leader, and Senate Pro tempore are all white.Where it stands: Stansbury faces state Sen. Mark Moores, a Hispanic former football star at the University of New Mexico, for a special election on June 1.Republicans in New Mexico have done well in previous special elections where turnout is low and voters have revolted against party-selected nominees.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • California office building shooting kills 4, including child

    A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot the suspect, police said. Shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m., Lt. Jennifer Amat said. “An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Amat said, but she didn't immediately know his condition.

  • San Diego woman sentenced for nearly $400M Ponzi scheme

    A San Diego businesswoman whose Ponzi scheme bilked hundreds of people out of nearly $400 million was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison. Gina Champion-Cain, 57, received more than the sentence recommended by prosecutors. At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns noted that some victims were friends she had known for years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.