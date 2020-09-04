‘Stop! Police!’ Three pigs on the loose outrun cops in Illinois, body cam video shows

These cops are no match for three little pigs on the loose in an Illinois neighborhood, body cam video shows.

A video released by the Park Forest Police Department on Friday shows officers attempting to corner the pigs against a house in the Chicago suburb. Although the four officers outnumbered the pigs, they still managed to escape.

The speedy pigs scampered out of bushes and down a residential street. A female police officer laughs as she chases them to another home.

“God, he’s fast!” she yells. “Stop! Police!”

Her commands apparently fell on deaf pig ears because as of Friday afternoon, the animals hadn’t been caught.

“We understand that after watching this video you will have questions,” police posted on Facebook. “We have them too.”

The police department listed the only facts of the case they know so far.

“1) Three little pigs

2) We don’t know whose

3) No, they aren’t in custody yet

4) Yes, we see the irony.”

