Stop pretrial punishment: Denying bail to accused won't fix Montgomery's safety issues

The following was submitted by 75 area individuals and organizations concerned with views recently expressed by Montgomery officials about access to bail for those accused of violent crimes.

There are many ways to fight violent crime. None of them involve giving up constitutional rights. None of them involve finger-pointing at people whose professional code of ethics prohibits them from responding to public criticism.

We were surprised and disappointed to read of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and interim Montgomery Police Chief Ramona Harris’ charges, to quote Chief Harris, that judges “are shirking some of their responsibilities” and that people accused of violent crimes should “be released less.”

We write as advocates who have represented numerous people accused of violent crimes, who were detained pending trial, and who were ultimately acquitted of these charges and released as innocent people. But in the interim, they lost jobs, homes, and — in some cases — their families.

The human costs of pretrial detention are substantial. It should not be easily imposed or imposed without evidence of a specific need for a specific individual’s detention. An accusation of crime alone does not provide this.

Significantly, in their recent statements neither Mayor Reed nor Chief Harris pointed to a single pending homicide case where the defendant was on bond for a violent crime at the time of the accused homicide offense. In the Montgomery Advertiser’s careful follow-up report of November 7, reporter Kirsten Fiscus pointed out that the Alabama bail schedule is set by the Alabama Supreme Court, not at the whim of individual judges. Judges frequently do go above the maximum schedule, either in response to the prosecutors’ requests or on their own motion, based on individual circumstances present in the case. And while, as advocates, we have concerns about the use of rigid bail schedules at all — raising the maximum amount of bail under those guidelines will not improve public safety, as the Mayor and Chief’s statements imply.

The reporter also analyzed the circumstances of the defendants in fifty-three Montgomery homicides charged in 2021 — and found that only 24 had even been released from detention. Of those 24, only eight had any pending prior charges, and only two of those were for crimes of violence — and none were for murder. Moreover, only three of the 24 released defendants had been given bonds below the maximums recommended by the Alabama Supreme Court’s bail schedule. Most people charged with homicide are not released pretrial, but remain detained.

The mayor and chief imply in their statements that cash bail is easily acquired. This is simply not true — as the fact of the detained suspects who cannot make their bond shows. Making bail of $150,000 requires either cash payment of $15,000 to a private bonding company or posting of a property bond with property that has at least $150,000 in equity. In Alabama, where the median per capita income is around $27,000 a year, most middle-income people could not easily afford these payments — and no poor person can.

Other states such as Kentucky and the federal courts have stopped using cash bail, and instead impose conditions on release and use a system of pretrial release supervision that provides both supportive services and oversight. Jurisdictions using these systems have not had any significant outbreak of crime related to this release system.

Mayor Reed and Chief Harris are rightly concerned about violent crime and the safety of the community. So are we. But denying release to accused people presumed to be innocent is the equivalent of shutting the barn door after the barn catches fire.

There are numerous other steps that have been shown to prevent or reduce violent crime — increased police patrols, better job opportunities with living wages, availability of low-cost drug treatment, and — dare we say it — regulations that restrict the availability of guns. None of these — or any other reasonable or potentially effective steps — were mentioned by our mayor or our police chief. This is surprising and disappointing. The problems involved in maintaining a safe community are too serious and too complex to pretend that there is one easy solution.

What is particularly concerning about the mayor and chief’s statements is that they know better. They know the Montgomery Circuit Court has been engaged in a vigorous review of its pretrial release practices, with an eye towards providing both a fair and safe system of pretrial releases. They know, as Chief Harris said, that there “is due process.”

The right to due process — and the constitutional rights to reasonable bail and the presumption of innocence — means that our system does not inflict punishment without a trial and a finding of guilt.

Please don’t pretend that denial of bail will solve community safety issues. We deserve better from our leaders.

Signed,

The Ordinary People Society

Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice

Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office

Tuscaloosa Bail Out

ACLU of Alabama

Federal Defenders — Southern District of Alabama

Southern Poverty Law Center

Criminal Law Society at the University of Alabama School of Law

National Lawyers Guild at the University of Alabama School of Law

1977 Books

Christine Freeman

Amy Kimpel

Shandra Monterastelli

Lynn D. Hogewood

Kira Fonteneau

Jack Drake

Sarah Huges

Meagan R. Hurley

Donald Colee

Jamie Sledge

Dagney Johnson

William N. Clark

Jill L. Friedman

Gary L. Blume

A.H. Gaede Jr.

Rachel Pinson

Jayme P. Kiszla

Erica Webb

Joel L. Sogol

Jeffery C. Duffey

Lyn Head

Eddy Cunningham

Michael Whisonant Jr.

Glenn A. Langner II

Heather Elliott

Keyarrow Moore

Arienna Grody

Joseph P. Van Heest

Akiesha Anderson

Eric Snow

Alec Cartwright

Jacob Hunter Robertson

Travis Bell

Paul H. Rand

Elisa Burnum

Tia D. Carnahan

Jilisa R. Milton

Jack West

Ashley Lomers

Larry G. Canada

Glory McLaughlin

Kevin L. Butler

Carlos A. Williams

Matthew A. Bailey

Dev Wakeley

Bryan K. Fair

Ty Alper

Hunter Carmichael

Bryce Dean

Katrina M. Smith

Brenita Softley

Meghan R. McLeroy

Diana J. Snellgrove

Spencer Haynes

Ethan Wright

Matthew Spencer

Haley Czarnek

Tanner Love

Allison Koszyk

Audrianna Harris

Simone Hampton

Brantley Alan Cook

Spencer Bowley

Jenny Carroll

Kyra Perkins

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Denying bail won't solve safety issues in Montgomery