‘Stop scaring us’: Political theater is childish

I never really thought these words would leap from this computer, but in the spirit of “credit where credit is due,” here they are: “Senator Rick Scott is right.”

Senator Scott would like for federal disaster relief to be available and fully funded. So would I.

Tying one set of budget items in the agenda to other – usually unrelated – issues is an old game in Washington, and one played effectively and annoyingly by people on both sides of the aisle. The most egregious of these games are ones that punish one set of people in order to push for funding or benefits for another. When the minority makes threats of a government shutdown, for example, or threatens to block the raising of the debt ceiling they set a price of cooperation in solving an immediate threat.

Government shutdowns punish pretty much everyone, but the immediate targets are all government workers, certain kinds of aid to impoverished people, medical care to indigenous people, and so on. Governing funding comes to a halt. In the end, we all lose, and it’s really a case of crybaby folks who haven’t got the votes to get what they want holding critical policy hostage.

Tommy Tuberville, the erstwhile football coach and now a United States Senator from Alabama, has driven the military nuts over the past six months by using his senatorial privilege to block the advancement of all top officers slated for promotion. At issue is a defense department policy of funding the travel and reimbursement of personnel for the purpose of obtaining an abortion if they are stationed in a state with restrictive laws. Tuberville says the policy violates the Hyde Amendment (which bars the use of federal funds for abortion), but the Department of Justice disagrees. Last week, three of the Joint Chiefs took public exception to this nonsense, making the case in an Op Ed in the Washington Post that stalling promotion may threaten national security, since it prevents the deployment of officers to certain tasks, causes suffering for military families who cannot be redeployed and may erode confidence among military personnel that Congress values their service. As of this writing, the stall continues.

The idiocy of Tuberville is, however, also joined by further political hogwash on the other side of the aisle, and this is what raised the Florida Senatorial crew’s ire: the Federal Emergency Management folks (FEMA), on whom we rely for disaster aid, is running out of money. Usually, its coffers are almost automatically refilled by a unanimous budget exception, but not this time.

The re-funding of FEMA is being held up, Tuberville-style, by the Biden administration, until the Congress agrees to additional funding for Ukraine. Ukraine? That’s the other side of the world, and in foreign policy, not domestic policy, correct? Senator Scott made the point that hurricanes are not going to wait to arrive as the administration coyly equivocates, and that it should be considered as a separate item entirely.

He's right.

And so were the Democrats when the GOP threatened to block an increase in the debt ceiling unless they got massive cuts in social programs. And so are those who oppose bullying using a government shutdown to give pols a political edge. All are playing games with people’s lives. So is the threat to hold hostage disaster relief. This kind of brinksmanship and fear mongering is a game no one wins.

The truly stupid thing is that eventually, everyone backs down anyway. The government does not shut down, the debt ceiling deal gets cut, and emergency funds will, of course, be available. But the jolt of drama and tension arising from this gibberish rises each time. If this is all just a show, as it is coming to appear, can they keep it to themselves?

Deal making is an integral part of politics but stop scaring us. I think we need a chicanery reduction act.

Bruce Anderson is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Florida Southern College. He is also a columnist for The Ledger.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: ‘Stop scaring us’: Political theater is childish