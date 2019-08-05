How to stop shootings in America: 10 strategies proposed to stop gun violence, and how likely they are to work

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters





The US makes up less than 5% of the world's population but has 31% of the world's mass shooters.

Lawmakers and interest groups are often at odds on policies to curb mass shootings, suggesting strategies varying from increased mental health evaluations to arming teachers.

Two mass shootings in less than a day, in El Paso and Dayton, have placed a renewed spotlight on the problem of gun violence, and have people asking how can we stop them?

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

After two mass shootings in early August left 30 dead in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas in less than 24 hours, the US had officially seen more mass shootings than days in 2019.

These tragedies came just three months after the nation mourned the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at Colorado's Columbine High School, which claimed the lives of 12 students and one teacher in the first mass attack in an American school.

Since Columbine, mass shootings have become increasingly common in America. It was reported in 2017 that the US makes up less than 5% of the world's population but has 31% of the world's mass shooters.

Though mass shootings comprise a small amount of the country's overall gun violence, they have become a target for politicians and interest groups who seek to prevent the multiple deaths of people often targeted at random.

Here are 10 of the most talked-about strategies that have been floated to stop mass shootings, and how likely they are to work.

Assault weapons ban

John Locher/AP

Would it work? Likely.

Though some experts doubt the results of assault weapon bans, many see it as an appropriate first step to keeping the highly lethal weapons beyond reach for good and bad actors alike.

The last federal ban on assault weapons was passed by Congress in 1994 to combat mass shootings, which fell significantly over the 10 years the law was in place.

Though lawmakers didn't specifically define an "assault weapon," they made 18 weapons illegal to manufacture, which did not affect the assault firearms already owned by Americans.

After the law expired, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania expressed in a federally funded report that the ban's overall effect was unimpressive.

"Should it be renewed, the ban's effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement," said the report, which the Department of Justice commissioned.

"Bans on assault weapons can both reduce the mayhem from and perhaps even reduce the frequency of these lethal crimes," Professor John J. Donohue III, a lead researcher on mass shootings at Stanford University said. "We see from diaries of the mass shooters that they see the AR-15 or some such as the vindication of their manhood and power and a vehicle for addressing their perceived grievances."

Fixing the "gun culture that steeps troubled and ineffectual men in this notion of redemption through violence and then makes the most deadly weaponry available to them" would have a direct effect on the rates of mass shootings, Donohue said.







High-capacity magazine ban