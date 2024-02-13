Stop and Shop chicken products being recalled from 19 North Jersey stores

Lucas Frau, NorthJersey.com
Stop and Shop is issuing a product recall on several of their deli-prepared breaded chicken chunks that were sold at 19 stores across North Jersey.

The voluntary recall is set to remove five varieties of their chicken products: plain, with buffalo sauce cup, with BBQ sauce cup, with sweet chili sauce cup and with honey mustard sauce cup.

The reason for the recall is that these items may be undercooked. Customers are urged to dispose or return the chicken for a full store refund. The recalled chicken was sold between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12.

Customers can also address concerns to Stop and Shop's customer care at 800-767-7772 for assistance.

Here is the list of the grocery stores that have been impacted by this product recall.

  • 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

  • 160 Kingsland Rd., Clifton

  • 1189 Broad St., Clifton

  • 400 Demarest Ave., Closter

  • 20 Washington Ave., Dumont

  • 600 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson

  • 816 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes

  • 380 W. Pleasantview Ave., Hackensack

  • 425 Lewandowski St., Lyndhurst

  • 500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains

  • 175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood

  • 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

  • 5 Town Center Dr., Sparta

  • 665 American Legion Dr., Teaneck

  • 34 West Railroad Ave., Tenafly

  • 4 Union Ave., Wanaque

  • 1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne

  • 327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff

  • 25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Stop and Shop chicken products being recalled from NJ stores