Stop and Shop chicken products being recalled from 19 North Jersey stores
Stop and Shop is issuing a product recall on several of their deli-prepared breaded chicken chunks that were sold at 19 stores across North Jersey.
The voluntary recall is set to remove five varieties of their chicken products: plain, with buffalo sauce cup, with BBQ sauce cup, with sweet chili sauce cup and with honey mustard sauce cup.
The reason for the recall is that these items may be undercooked. Customers are urged to dispose or return the chicken for a full store refund. The recalled chicken was sold between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12.
Customers can also address concerns to Stop and Shop's customer care at 800-767-7772 for assistance.
Here is the list of the grocery stores that have been impacted by this product recall.
625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
160 Kingsland Rd., Clifton
1189 Broad St., Clifton
400 Demarest Ave., Closter
20 Washington Ave., Dumont
600 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson
816 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes
380 W. Pleasantview Ave., Hackensack
425 Lewandowski St., Lyndhurst
500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains
175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood
130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
5 Town Center Dr., Sparta
665 American Legion Dr., Teaneck
34 West Railroad Ave., Tenafly
4 Union Ave., Wanaque
1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne
327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff
25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Stop and Shop chicken products being recalled from NJ stores