Stop and Shop chicken products being recalled from 19 North Jersey stores

Stop and Shop is issuing a product recall on several of their deli-prepared breaded chicken chunks that were sold at 19 stores across North Jersey.

The voluntary recall is set to remove five varieties of their chicken products: plain, with buffalo sauce cup, with BBQ sauce cup, with sweet chili sauce cup and with honey mustard sauce cup.

The reason for the recall is that these items may be undercooked. Customers are urged to dispose or return the chicken for a full store refund. The recalled chicken was sold between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12.

Customers can also address concerns to Stop and Shop's customer care at 800-767-7772 for assistance.

Here is the list of the grocery stores that have been impacted by this product recall.

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

160 Kingsland Rd., Clifton

1189 Broad St., Clifton

400 Demarest Ave., Closter

20 Washington Ave., Dumont

600 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson

816 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes

380 W. Pleasantview Ave., Hackensack

425 Lewandowski St., Lyndhurst

500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains

175 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

5 Town Center Dr., Sparta

665 American Legion Dr., Teaneck

34 West Railroad Ave., Tenafly

4 Union Ave., Wanaque

1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne

327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff

25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Stop and Shop chicken products being recalled from NJ stores