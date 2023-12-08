Stop & Shop spreads holiday cheer to 40 Monmouth County families

More than 300 Stop & Shop employees from 18 stores across the Jersey Shore will provide holiday gifts to 40 Monmouth County families during "Operation Sleighbells" this year.

Operation Sleighbells, Family and Children’s Service’s annual holiday giving program, was started in 1909 by a group of Long Branch community leaders to provide gifts to children in need during the holidays.

As part of the program, employees from Stop & Shop anonymously "adopt" local families through Family & Children Services to provide warm coats, hats, gloves, toys, and infant necessities to families struggling this holiday season.

Stop & Shop employees participate in Operation Sleighbells

“I take it to heart when I hear of a family struggling to provide for their children during the holidays, and I know I must do something to help,” said Anthony Algozzini, store manager of Stop & Shop Howell. “It saddens me to think that many parents are struggling with making the decision to feed their children or buy them presents, and even worse, some are unable to provide either. Operation Sleighbells is a heartfelt effort that allows us to make a positive impact in the lives of our neighbors and their families.”

Over the past eight years, Stop & Shop employees have granted the holiday wishes of more than 320 local families and children. Some of the many gifts donated this year included 40 coats, 40 pairs of gloves and 150 toys.

Stop & Shop associates from Monmouth and Ocean county stores along with representatives of FCS will load up the gifts at the Howell location onto a truck, which will distribute the items to families at Dec. 12 at FCS.

Today Operation Sleighbells serves more than 1,500 children annually by enlisting hundreds of local businesses, churches, organizations and families to donate necessities including coats, hats, gloves, to families who may be struggling during the holiday season.

“Our agency was started 114 years ago on the premise that no one should feel forgotten during the holidays, especially children,” explained CEO Louis Schwarcz of FCS of Monmouth County. “Operation Sleighbells continues that tradition by bringing the community together to make the season brighter for our neighbors in need. Granting the holiday wish of a child may not seem like much, but for the child who might not otherwise receive a gift, or the parent who cannot provide one, it’s everything.”

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Acts of Kindness: Stop & Shop donates to Operation Sleighbells