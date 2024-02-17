The snowfall should stop in North Jersey by late morning Saturday as the quick-moving storm moves through the area, the National Weather Service predicts.

While the snowfall is expected to be worse in other parts of the state, all of North Jersey is under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m.

The NWS says reduced visibly could make "hazardous travel likely" during the storm.

"We are urging New Jerseyans to stay cautious and stay warm," Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Friday.

New Jersey Senior Freeze Program 2024: What you need to know

The rest of Saturday will be cold, rising only into the mid-30s before dipping back into the 20s at night. Winds will be 15-20 mph, but could gust up to 25-30 Saturday afternoon.

Snowfall predictions

Morristown - 3-4 inches

Paramus - 3-4"

Wantage - 3"

West Milford - 3"

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather: When will it stop snowing on Saturday?