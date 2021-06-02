Stop the spread: Battling weeds without chemicals takes time, but it’s possible

Weeds are opportunistic. They pop up in any location that receives just enough water and sunlight, often in competition with your desired lawn and landscape plants. They come in all sizes and shapes, with each group having its own methods of survival, giving them the ability to spread quickly.

Some weeds are annuals, while others are perennials and fall into classes of grasses, broadleaf and even sedges. It is easier than you may think to eradicate the weeds without using chemical products. Here are a few methods for organic control in your garden.

Prevention is the ideal organic weed control, prohibiting them from getting a foothold. Many weed seeds require sunlight to germinate. By preventing sunlight from reaching the seed, you can stave off most weeds from growing.

When working in the garden, till the soil as little as possible. Each time the soil is disturbed, thousands of dormant seeds receive the needed sunlight to germinate. This explains why you can work the soil, and a week later, the weeds have returned.

Physical removal of weeds is the best organic control. For this method, the old fashion hoe is your best tool. Avoid digging deeply to reduce weed growth.

Instead of chopping or working the soil when hoeing, skim the sharp hoe blade lightly under the soil, cutting off the weed plant. This skimming motion helps reduce additional germination, creating what is referred to as a dust mulch.

Hoes are seldom sharp when purchased. By sharpening the edge, the hoe will glide through the soil, severing the weed.

Mulching bare soil areas is another effective method to control weeds. Apply mulch to a weed-free area to control most annual weeds. Unfortunately, the perennial weeds will grow right through.

By blocking the sunlight needed for germination, you curtail weed growth. Organic mulching materials include wood chips and bark, shredded leaves, straw and grass clippings. Control is best achieved when a 2- to 3-inch layer is applied around the plants and in open areas of the beds.

When prevention methods fail, it makes organic weed control more difficult. Chemical herbicides are widely available to help eradicate annual or perennial weeds as well as grass or broadleaf weeds.

There are a few organic herbicides available on the market, but they often have less than stellar results. Most organic products work best on young establishing annual weeds but struggle to control established and perennial weeds.

Organic herbicides include 20% vinegar and mixtures of fatty acids, which burn the foliage of tender plants. These products target the weed but also damage the foliage of desirable plants. Apply the mixtures around plants and in open areas of the garden, as well as cracks in walks and drives.

Corn gluten can be found on the market to reduce weed germination. It is weak, but with repeated use, it acts as a pre-emergent, reducing weed pressure. It is best used around established plants as it will halt the germination of desirable seeds.

When used with extreme caution, a flame or a torch is another effective organic control. It works best on weeds growing in sidewalks and brick patios. The torch burns off the foliage, killing the plant. Do not use around organic mulches as they are highly flammable.

Controlling weeds is not an easy task as, by nature, they outcompete our desirable plants. Organic options are available requiring timely applications and an understanding of their effectiveness and limits. Remember prevention is key and often the best organic method.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.