‘Stop Spreading Stupidity’: T.I. Slammed Over ‘Irresponsible’ Delta and Omicron Coronavirus Social Media Post

T.I. is in hot water after putting up what some think was an “irresponsible” post about two COVID-19 variants: Delta and Omicron.

The rapper posted a meme with a message alluding that COVID-19 is not as serious as news organizations are making it out to be. The meme was written in the form of an

“anagram,” which is when the letter of a word can be shifted to make a new word without adding or taking away the original letters of the first word.

T.I. downplays coronavirus variants. (Photo: @troubleman31/Instagram)

It reads, “Delta Omicron = Media Control” which means if one rearranges the letters that spell “Delta Omicron” you could come up with the words “Media Control.” In the caption, he wrote, “Hollup now shawty.”

Responding to his post, one fan wrote, “Irresponsible ass post! Disrespectful to all of us who have lost loved ones to Covid, but go ahead and get yo likes!” Another person said, “​​Stop spreading stupidity. The media creates fear; however, this virus is real!” Someone else who disagreed with the “ATL” actor said, “So the 800K people who have died from this was just a lie? SMH.”

According to Ourworldindata.org there are currently over 816,000 recorded deaths due to coronavirus alone. Some 4.26 million people worldwide have passed away from COVID-19. Despite the many comments of disapproval that T.I. received, he still got over 35,000 likes on the post.

Unfortunately, T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, recently contracted coronavirus along with her fellow Xscape group member Kandi Burruss. Both ladies, who are a part of the four-member R&B female group, decided it would be best to not perform in Columbia, South Carolina, on Dec. 17. For their Atlanta show, however, the other two members, LaTocha and Tamika Scott, went on to continue the show.

Along with a message explaining that they both contracted COVID-19, Tiny wrote a few words to the fans attending a show in Atlanta. She said, “Atlanta I hope u guys can show our sisters @iamlatocha & @therealtamikascott some love for pulling thru for the group to not have another night like last night Columbia! Thank you to our loyal fans & our two sisters!! Show must go on!!”

Tiny reveals she and Kandi Burruss contracted COVID-19. (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

T.I. responded to her post with support, writing, “Hate this for y’all baby luv. Y’all rolling with the punches like real 1s tho!!! Life is but a series of adjustments. Gotta play the hand the universe deals. Proud of y’all!!! #Solid.”

But by Dec. 22, Tiny uploaded another video, saying she no longer had COVID-19 and the test had come back “negative.” In the video, she also announced that although she would not be able to throw her “Tiny’s Wonderland” event this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions, she said that she still wants to give back, “connect with a few families and make sure these kids are great and they’re having a Merry Christmas.”

Before closing out the video, she also said the group plans to “make up” for the shows they missed out on in her and Burruss’ absence due to their health.