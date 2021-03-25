‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Woodward
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(AP)
(AP)

A flood of mis- and disinformation, conspiracy theories and violent threats flooded social media platforms in the months leading up to a deadly assault on the US Capitol on 6 January.

Baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and a persistent lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” – claims that fuelled the attack among Donald Trump’s supporters – were repeatedly flagged by social media companies on the former president’s social media accounts.

But at least two members of Congress who addressed the chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter at a hearing on social media disinformation on 25 March shared “stop the steal” content, referencing the right-wing movement that surrounded election-related conspiracies.

Nearly a dozen GOP members of a House committee interrogating the company chiefs on Thursday voted to support overturning election results, encouraged by the former president’s claims.

None of them addressed election-related disinformation and conspiracy theories on the platforms.

During a five-hour-long hearing, Democrats grilled Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg about the persistence of misinformation on their platforms, but Republicans have insisted that the companies conflate “misinformation” with political speech objectionable to liberal Democrats – and that the companies’ attempts to curb the spread of false information amounts to censorship.

Read more:

The circular debate over what is real and what is not “denies us a basic set of shared facts,” said Democratic US Rep Lizzie Fletcher.

Republicans – who have sought to target the liability shield known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act – revived their long-running allegations that tech companies are suppressing right-wing voices.

Second-ranking House Republican Steve Scalise, who supported efforts in Congress to reject election results, accused platforms of an “anti-conservative bias”.

“We do not have a censorship department,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said.

Mr Scalise pressed Mr Dorsey on the company’s decision to block the circulation of an article from The New York Post alleging content recovered from a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden. Twitter previously said the post violated the company’s policy about sharing hacked materials.

“We do make mistakes and our goal is to correct them as quickly as possible,” Mr Dorsey said, adding that the company does not “write policy according to any particular political leaning.”

Bob Latta, the ranking Republican on the House Communications and Technology subcommittee, opened his remarks alleging “Big Tech’s ever-increasing censorship of conservative voices and their commitment to serve the radical progressive agenda”.

In the wake of the Capitol riot, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube suspended Mr Trump, suggesting that the companies viewed his immense platform and persistent “stolen election” narrative as a threat.

But company officials have not previously revealed what roles, if any, they believe their networks have played creating an ecosystem of misinformation that propelled violence.

Their testimony during a House committee hearing on “social media’s role in promoting extremism and misinformation” marked their first appearance on the Hill following January’s assault.

“I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words and that the people who broke the law should be responsible for their actions,” Mr Zuckerberg said in his opening statement.

He said that Facebook did its “part to secure the integrity of the election, and then on January 6, President Trump gave a speech rejecting the results and calling on people to fight.”

“The attack on the Capitol was an outrage and I want to express my sympathy to all of the members, staff and Capitol workers who had to live through this disgraceful moment in our history, and I want to express my gratitude to the Capitol Police, who were on the frontlines in defence of our democracy,” he said.

But Mr Zuckerberg cast doubt on his company’s platforms’ responsibility for increased polarisation and political division in the US, saying that he believes the “division we see today is primarily the result of a political and media environment that drives Americans apart, and we need to reckon with that if we’re going to make progress.”

“The reality is our country is deeply divided right now, and that isn’t something that tech companies alone can fix,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

He pointed to the misinformation surrounding Spanish-language campaigns in Florida that was also “amplified on TV and in traditional news as well.”

“There was certainly some of this content on Facebook, and it’s our responsibility to make sure that we’re building effective systems that can reduce the spread of that,” he said. “I think a lot of those systems performed well during this election cycle.”

Lawmakers had five-minute windows to press CEOs on a range of topics – Covid-19 conspiracy theories, false claims about the climate crisis, the dangers of children using social media and drug and human trafficking, among others.

But largely absent from the debate was the former president.

Instead, Democrats came armed with oversight proposals, allegations of profiting from disinformation, demands for civil rights protections and increased diversity on their staffs.

“You’re not passive bystanders” said Democratic US Rep Frank Pallone, who chairs the committee. “You’re not ... nonprofits or religious organisations that are trying to do a good job for your humanity. You’re making money.”

US Rep Tvette Clarke said she plans to introduce a bill aimed at online civil rights protections, specifically to address social media-based targeted advertising to marginalised communities. US Rep Bobby Rush demanded Mr Dorsey produce a civil rights audit he requested in 2018, calling the Twitter CEO’s pledge an “empty promise”.

North Carolina’s GK Butterfield argued that the companies’ commitments to financial and social support for racial justice groups in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd are in stark contrast to their platforms being “successfully weaponised by racists”.

“Your companies have contributed to the spread of racism,” he said. “This is a moment that begins a transformation of the way you do business, and you must understand that perhaps a lack of diversity within your organisations has contributed to these failures.”

US Rep Doris Matsui asked the companies to address the rise in anti-Asian hate speech and violence, including hashtags like “China virus” – though the CEOs said that while they have policies in place to remove hateful conduct, they are reluctant to introduce sweeping bans on certain words without context.

“The rise of anti-Asian hate is a really big issue and something we need to be proactive about,” Mr Zuckerberg said. “If it’s combined with something that’s clearly hateful, we will take that down … We need to be clear about when someone is saying something because they’re using it in a hateful way versus when they’re denouncing it.”

Read More

Big Tech branded smug and untouchable: everything you need to know about the Congressional hearing

Zuckerberg says Facebook doesn’t allow misinformation in ads – despite repeatedly allowing politicians to lie

Zuckerberg says Trump ‘should be responsible’ for role in Capitol attack

Recommended Stories

  • Police Probing Possible Hate Crime After Car Drives Through 'Stop Asian Hate' Rally

    The driver of the vehicle appeared to run a red light while shouting racial epithets.

  • Prince Harry takes second job alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law

    The Duke of Sussex has added another role to his growing job portfolio, this time sitting alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law on a commission aiming to combat the “avalanche of misinformation.” Prince Harry, 36, was on Wednesday named a member of the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder, a six-month project that will examine the “modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions.” The announcement came just 24 hours after it emerged that he had been named “chief impact officer” with Silicon Valley mental health and life coaching company BetterUp. But whereas that position is thought to command a salary, or otherwise equity in the £1.25billion firm, his work with the Aspen Institute, a think tank founded in 1949, is unpaid. Among the other commissioners is Kathryn Murdoch, co-founder and president of Quadrivium, a foundation that promotes voter participation, democracy reform and climate change projects. She is married to James Murdoch, former chairman of News of the World publisher News International, who resigned from his father’s media empire last year.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • Farmworkers fight shaped California attorney general nominee

    In 1977, Cynthia Bonta was among 3,000 people who locked arms and tried in vain to prevent 400 riot police from evicting the mostly Asian tenants of a hotel near San Francisco's Financial District so developers could build a parking garage. More than four decades later, her son Rob Bonta stood near that spot — now an apartment building for low-income seniors — to hear the governor of California nominate him to become the first Filipino-American attorney general of the nation's most populous state. Rob Bonta is a considered a shoo-in for confirmation from the Legislature.

  • Immigration takes center stage, the filibuster remains and other takeaways from Biden's first news conference

    62 minutes boiled down, including what you need to know on the border and the filibuster.

  • Biden's COVID-vaccine goal was overshadowed by other crises

    President Joe Biden came to his first press conference eager to talk about COVID-19, but was instead repeatedly asked about other growing crises.The big picture: Biden opened with a prepared statement pledging to provide 200 million vaccines in his first 100 days, doubling his previous goals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe then found himself answering multiple questions on the border, hinting that he may be willing to end the filibuster and giving every indication that he plans to run for re-election.He essentially pleaded for time to fix a border situation that he said President Trump left in tatters.Note: Because of reporting delays in CDC data, the real counts only go through March 19, 2021; Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosHighlights from Biden, via Axios' Zachary Basu:Rejected the notion that the surge in migrants at the U.S. border is because he's a "nice guy" who is soft on immigration, insisting it "happens every year."Tore into Republican efforts to restrict voting in states like Georgia, calling it "pernicious," "un-American" and "sick."Called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "smart, smart guy" who "doesn't have a democratic bone in his body."Said it's his "plan" to run for re-election and that he "fully expects" Vice President Harris to be his running mate.Acknowledged that it would be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline that the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan.Go deeper.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Coronavirus cases tick up in 19 states, hold steady nationwide

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosNew coronavirus infections rose over the past week in 19 states while holding steady nationwide.The big picture: The U.S. is in a race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before variants of COVID-19, fueled by quick reopening, can cause a new wave of rising caseloads.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 53,000 new cases per day — essentially unchanged from last week’s average. Cases have been holding steady in this range for several weeks.19 states saw their average daily cases increase over the past week, and 14 states saw their numbers fall. The biggest improvements were in Arizona and Nevada, both of which saw new cases drop by about 45%. Michigan, on the other hand, took the biggest step backward, with a 50% rise in new cases.What we’re watching: The U.S. has administered an average of 2.5 million vaccine doses per day over the past week, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker. Vaccinations are growing a whole lot faster than cases, and will ultimately bring about the end of this pandemic. But it will require non-vaccine interventions — like masks and social distancing — to avoid another wave of rising infections while vaccines continue to roll out.Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Big Tech CEOs find few friends at House hearing

    Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg; Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc; and Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the joint hearing by two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to answer questions about extremism and misinformation on their services in their first appearances since pro-Trump rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.Lawmakers began the hearing by criticizing the social media platforms for their role in the riot and in the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, as well as concerns about children's mental health."You failed to meaningfully change after your platform has played a role in fomenting insurrection and abetting the spread of the virus and trampling American civil liberties," said Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, chair of the Energy and Commerce committee."Your business model itself has become the problem and the time for self-regulation is over. It's time we legislate to hold you accountable," he added.Republicans on the panel also criticized the tech giants for what they see as efforts to stifle conservative voices.Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers told the Big Tech CEOs: "You have broken my trust."Former President Donald Trump was banned by Twitter over inciting violence around Jan. 6, while Facebook has asked its independent oversight board to rule on whether to bar him permanently. He is still suspended from YouTube.Some lawmakers are calling for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields online platforms from liability over user content, to be scrapped or rejigged. Several Republican lawmakers have also been pushing separately to scrap the law entirely.In written testimony released on Wednesday, Facebook argued that Section 230 should be redone to allow companies immunity from liability for what users put on their platforms only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material.

  • 5 Key Takeaways From Biden’s First Presidential Press Conference

    President Joe Biden’s first news conference in office covered a range of topics, including the migrant surge at the southern U.S. border, GOP efforts to restrict voting rights, foreign relations with China and North Korea and the timetable for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. But Biden also made clear that his next priority is the massive, two-part jobs and infrastructure bill that he said he will announce in more detail on Friday, and he made news on other fronts as well. Here are five key takeaways from Thursday’s turn in front of the news media: A new goal for vaccinations: Biden opened his remarks by announcing a new target for Covid-19 vaccinations of 200 million shots administered in his first 100 days in office. The administration reached its previous goal of 100 million shots last week, and Biden said the new benchmark was “ambitious,” but given that the news conference came on Biden’s 65th day as president and that the country is now averaging about 2.5 million doses a day, the target should be reachable. In what could be seen as a sign of how much progress has been made in the fight against Covid, Biden didn’t get asked one question about his pandemic response during the hour-long press conference. That could also be a sign of the news media’s Covid fatigue and limited attention span, given that new cases are still averaging nearly 60,000 a day and deaths are still averaging more than 1,000 a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warned this week that case rates are increasing slightly. A focus on the infrastructure package: Biden said his “next major initiative” will be “to rebuild the infrastructure, both physical and technological infrastructure in this country so we can compete and create significant numbers of really good paying jobs.” He said he will announce more details Friday at an event in Pittsburgh. That proposal reportedly will be broken into two parts, one centered on infrastructure and clean energy and the other focused on domestic priorities including education, paid leave and child care. The plan is expected to call for some $3 trillion in spending, paid for in part by tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. “I want to change the paradigm. We start to reward work, not just wealth,” Biden said Thursday. Biden’s plan is sure to face sharp pushback from Republicans, who have already dismissed the idea of raising taxes. Bracing for budget battles: Biden on Thursday derided the GOP’s fiscal approach. “When the federal budget is saving people’s lives, they don’t think it’s such a good idea,” he said, contrasting that to what he called GOP support for “feathering the nest of the wealthiest Americans.” In answering a question on relations with Beijing, Biden also reiterated his call for government investment in science and research as a way to compete with China. “Back in the ‘60s we used to invest a little over 2% of our entire GDP in pure research and investment in science. Today it’s 0.7%. I’m going to change that.” Biden said the country must pursue investments in medical research on cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes in addition to research on artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology. Support for filibuster reform: Biden, who served in the Senate for 36 years, said the filibuster is “being abused in a gigantic way” and that he “strongly supports” a return to a talking filibuster, which would require senators to stay on the floor to block legislation instead of just raising more painless procedural objections. He also indicated that he might support going further. “We’re going to get a lot done, and if we have to, if there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he said. Biden also said he agreed that the filibuster is a “relic of the Jim Crow era,” but he didn’t specify what other changes he might support. The future of the filibuster could be key to Biden’s hopes to advancing major elements of his agenda, and Biden likely doesn’t have the Democratic votes he would need to eliminate the filibuster completely, leaving him trying to pressure Republicans into backing an agenda that he emphasizes has wide public backing. “Here’s the deal: I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together or decide that the way in which they want to proceed is to just decide to divide the country, to continue the politics of division,” he said. Biden expects to run for a second term: Biden is 78, the oldest president to take office, and there had been talk during the campaign that he might step aside after one term. He told reporters Thursday that he expects to run again in 2024, and that he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to again be on the ticket. Asked who he thinks he’ll be running against, Biden said he doesn’t think about it and has no idea: “I have no idea whether there will be a Republican Party. Do you?” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Trying to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal is like trying to move the Empire State Building

    If stood up vertically, the ship blocking the Suez Canal would be bigger than the Empire State Building, one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.

  • Suez Canal Snarled by Giant Ship Choking Key Trade Route

    (Bloomberg) -- A giant ship could be stuck in the Suez Canal for days, blocking one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes that’s vital for the movement of everything from oil to consumer goods.The Ever Given, a container ship longer than the Eiffel Tower, ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, leaving dozens of vessels gridlocked as they attempt to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean. People familiar with the matter said the canal may be blocked for days.The 193-kilometer-long (120 miles) Suez Canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by oil tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America. About 12% of global trade and 8% of liquefied natural gas pass through the canal, as do around one million barrels of oil each day.No progress has been made so far in floating the vessel and clearing the canal, the Gulf Agency Company, which provides services including Suez transits, said by email. Images released by the Suez Canal Authority showed the vessel’s hull firmly wedged into a banking. They also depicted efforts by the Baraka 1, one of eight tug boats deployed so far in the rescue, to try and yank the ship free.The weight of the Ever Given -- about 224,000 tons -- and small size of the tug boats operated by canal authorities have hampered work so far, according to two people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. Ship owners are in talks with SMIT Salvage B.V., which has larger tugs, to assist, indicating that it may take days to clear the canal, one of the people said.Ever Given was grounded early Tuesday amid poor visibility caused by a dust storm and as wind speeds reached 40 knots, resulting in a “loss of the ability to steer the ship,” according to the canal authority. A “blackout” was the cause of the accident, GAC said, without providing more detail.The vessel deviated “from its course due to suspected sudden strong wind,” Taiwan-based Evergreen Line, the time charterer of the vessel, said in an emailed response to questions. Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., among those listed as the ship’s owner, declined to comment.“The salvage operation with tugs is under way, and hopefully the vessel will be freed soon, but it could last days,”, said Ralph Leszczynski, head of research at shipbroker Banchero Costa & Co.The blockage has led to a big gridlock in the area. About 42 vessels either in the northbound convoy or arriving to transit the canal northbound are now waiting for the Ever Given to be re-floated, Leth Agencies, one of the top providers of Suez Canal crossing services, said in a notice to clients. The company said it is sending a dredger to help free the ship.About 64 vessels traveling southbound were also affected. GAC said 15 affected ships are waiting at anchorage.Brent crude climbed 2.9% to $62.52 a barrel by 9.36 a.m. in London, paring heavy losses on Tuesday.Ever Given was traveling from China to Rotterdam. The crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.The vessel is carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a spokesman for OOCL.At 400 meters in length, Ever Given was built in Japan about three years ago. Shipping companies have been turning to mega-sized vessels to help improve economies of scale, while some key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate them.Read more: Egypt Opens $8 Billion ‘New Suez Canal’ in Boost to El-SisiNavigation is possible along the old canal, the canal authority said. But the vessel is stuck at a point that can’t be bypassed so the old canal can’t help.The canal has been the site of occasional groundings that have halted shipping. Tugboats managed to get the OOCL Japan unstuck after a few hours in October 2017. In one of the most serious delays, the canal was closed for three days in 2004 after an oil tanker, Tropic Brilliance, got lodged.Any prolonged disruption could mean ships need to reroute. Bypassing the Suez Canal by traveling around the Cape of Good Hope can add another two weeks to the voyage from Asia to Europe, leading to significant additional costs and disrupting schedules, said Banchero’s Leszczynski.The shipping industry has had a tumultuous year since the Covid-19 pandemic began roiling global trade in 2020. As countries closed borders to try keep the virus under control, exports from China surged, leading to a dearth of containers and sending maritime rates soaring. The pandemic also exacerbated labor abuse in the industry, with thousands of seafarers stuck on vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and past the requirements of globally accepted safety standards.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Warned of “High Level” of COVID

    Over the last month, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have improved, but we are not at the finish line yet. During Wednesday's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that we “have not turned the corner” of the pandemic and that there is still a “high level” of COVID. Read on to hear everything they had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Says We’re “At the Corner,” But Have Not Turned the Corner Dr. Fauci explained that he is often asked, “are we turning the corner”? And, unfortunately, the answer is no. “My response is really more like, ‘We are at the corner.’ Whether or not we're going to be turning that corner still remains to be seen.” He added that we “have a lot of challenges in front of us with regard to the high level of daily infections,” noting that the number was up to 54,974 on Tuesday. “When you were at that level, I don't think you can declare victory and say, you've turned the corner,” he pointed out. 2 CDC Chief is Concerned About Spring Breakers While Dr. Walensky is “enthusiastic about the pace that vaccination is happening,” she remains “guarded” due to the photos she is seeing of people on vacation—namely because most of the population isn’t vaccinated. “What worries me is that while we have, you know, about 24% of the population that has received one dose and about 13% of the population that is fully vaccinated,” she pointed out. “What concerns me is the footage of spring breakers and people who are not continuing to implement prevention strategies while we get fully scaled up. We're at 13%. We need to be much higher than that to feel like we have adequate protection around this country.” So, while the early data is “really encouraging,” she points out that “we're still hanging out at 55,000 cases a day,” but “we're watching what's happening in people who are vacationing right now,” which “concerns” her “a lot.” 3 Dr. Fauci Said the Vaccines “Really Work” Dr. Fauci points out that our best tool against the virus is vaccination. “You've got to continue to do what we're doing more vaccinations and continue to do public health measures until we actually do turn the corner,” he says. “If you look at the level of infection and individuals who are doubly vaccinated with the vaccine, it was 0.05%. That's extremely low. That's where we want to be. When as a country we are at that level, we will have turned the corner.”RELATED: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine. 4 Dr. Walensky Offers Hope: “This Is What We Are Fighting For” Dr. Walensky also offered hope. “I continue to hear of so many uplifting stories about friends and families being able to reconnect after months or even a year apart, once they are fully vaccinated,” she said. “This is what we're all fighting for—meeting your new grandchild for the first time, hugging a friend, having dinner with another family, we will get there. We are getting there. We are getting there at roughly two and a half million vaccinations a day. And we're getting new evidence about the positive effects of these vaccines every single day.” She added that the majority of healthcare workers have been protected, rates of hospitalization are dropping for those in the 65-plus age range, and the majority of teachers are vaccinated with children heading back to school. “These findings should be a jolt of hope for all of us and to serve as a catalyst for everyone to roll up their sleeves when the vaccine is available,” she said. 5 Do Your Part in Ending the Pandemic So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Amazon executive bashed for tweets mocking Bernie Sanders

    Vermont senator has thrown support behind efforts to unionise Alabama warehouse

  • Hateful mass shootings terrorize the US. So why aren't more shooters charged with hate crimes or terrorism?

    Mass shootings are often widely denounced as terrorism or a hate crime, but some legal concerns can stand in the way of such charges being filed.

  • African elephants face growing risk of extinction - Red List

    African elephants living in forests and savannas are increasingly threatened with extinction, the Red List of species in trouble showed on Thursday, as conservationists called for an urgent end to poaching. The new assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature underscore the persistent pressures faced by the two species of elephants in Africa due to poaching for ivory and human encroachment. "We must urgently put an end to poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for both forest and savannah elephants is conserved," said Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • Texas will open COVID vaccine to all. Register at these sign-up events in Fort Worth

    With Texas opening the coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults beginning Monday, people can register for the vaccine at sign up events in Fort Worth.

  • 'Arrested Development' stars honor Jessica Walter: 'Rest in Peace Mama Bluth'

    "Arrested Development" cast members Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Tony Hale and David Cross mourned the death of Jessica Walter, who played Lucille Bluth.