Stop sticks snatch mail-theft suspect off mansion-lined Lake Norman streets

A mail-theft suspect was arrested in a mansion-lined Lake Norman neighborhood Wednesday, Cornelius Police said.

Police put stop sticks down after spotting the suspect driving a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Jetton Road and West Catawba Avenue, according to a Cornelius Police Department news release Thursday.

The sticks punctured the driver’s tires before the driver continued south on mansion-dotted Jetton Road and crashed into another vehicle on West Catawba.

The driver ran, but police caught and detained him. Officers found narcotics, a firearm, and several checks in the stolen vehicle.

Police arrested Charlotte resident Anthony Andre Hampton on felony counts of flee to elude, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a stolen vehicle; and misdemeanor counts of hit and run causing property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol cited Hampton for reckless driving.

Police said Hampton is suspected of similar thefts in Huntersville and Mooresville. He remained jailed Thursday on a $50,000 bond.