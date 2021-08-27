Stop talking about impeachment and bring US troops home from Afghanistan, Sen. Graham

In a famous 2015 video clip, Senator Lindsey Graham speaks affectionately about his then-friend Joe Biden.

“The bottom line is if you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person there’s probably, you’ve got a problem. You need to do some self evaluation because what’s not to like,” Graham said.

He continues, “He is as good a man as God ever created. We don’t agree on much, but … he focuses on what he’s got to do, not what he lost.”

How times have changed.

Now, Graham, citing the ongoing withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, says President Joe Biden should be impeached.

“This is the most dishonorable thing the commander-in-chief has done maybe in modern times,” said Graham, a strong supporter of the twice-impeached former President Donald Trump.

He continued in his Newsmax interview, “Joe Biden, for political reasons, wanted to pull all of our troops out because of the polling numbers, and what has he done? He’s created the conditions for another 9/11, he’s abandoned thousands of people who honorably and bravely fought along with us.”

Nevermind that the troop withdrawal was set in motion under Trump and by the time Biden became president in January there were just 2,500 U.S. troops in the country.

In his Newsmax interview, Graham said, “If I was the president of the United States, I’d have told the Taliban to, ‘Go to hell. We’re going to stay here as long as it takes to get out people out,’” Graham said. “And if I were president of the United States, we’d of had soldiers in Afghanistan as long as it takes to keep America safe.”

As long as it takes? How long would that be exactly?

The U.S. first sent troops to Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks.

Think about that. A person turning 18 today was born about two years after the war in Afghanistan started.

In an Oct. 7, 2001 speech from the White House Treaty Room, President George W. Bush told the nation that Operation Enduring Freedom was under way.

“Good afternoon. On my orders, the United States military has begun strikes against Al-Qaeda terrorist training camps and military installations of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.These carefully targeted actions are designed to disrupt the use of Afghanistan as a terrorist base of operations and to attack the military capability of the Taliban regime,” Bush said.

Story continues

The operation had no set ending date, but Bush promised victory.

“We will win this conflict by the patient accumulation of successes,” Bush told the American people.

“In the months ahead, our patience will be one of our strengths … patience and understanding that it will take time to achieve our goals ... patience in all the sacrifices that may come,” Bush said.

He then spoke directly to those who would actually travel across the globe to Afghanistan.

“To all the men and women in our military, every sailor, every soldier, every airman, every coast guardsman, every marine, I say this, Your mission is defined. Your objectives are clear. Your goal is just,” Bush said.

Now, nearly 20 years later, those objectives and goals seem lost in two decades of fighting and nation building and a difficult withdrawal.

We don’t know what would have happened if Trump had not set this withdrawal in motion or if Biden had ignored those negotiated agreements and stayed in the country, but before Graham and his other GOP colleagues hop on the impeachment bandwagon they should consider the men and women on the ground - every sailor, every soldier, every airman, every coast guardsman, every marine - risking their lives for a victory that may never come.