We will stop the text scam misery

Text scam

As you read this, it is quite possible that a fraudster is plotting to steal money from you or someone close to you. Money that has been carefully saved to fund a holiday or a wedding or which is responsibly stored away as a nest egg.

These criminals don't care who they target. It could be your elderly parents, a vulnerable neighbour or a close friend. They could prey on your emotions to catch you off guard. They could even be after that pension pot you've spent a lifetime building.

Our standards of decency do not exist in the mind of a fraudster.

Fraud accounts for 41 per cent of all crime across England and Wales. More than 3.7 million offences were reported last year. One in 15 adults were affected, at a cost of nearly £7 billion.

No corner of our country is unaffected. In Fareham, I have had constituents contact me about a scam that has targeted them - a company offering false services, an online salesman stealing their money, or a friend betraying their trust. The impact is devastating and goes far beyond just financial loss. It’s personal - and causes huge emotional strain.

We must bring more fraudsters to justice

This government is going further than ever to fix that problem. On Wednesday, we will lay out in Parliament a major plan to fight fraud and ensure the public’s hard-earned money is not just easy pickings for scammers.

Our action needs to be bold and firm, but prevention is as important as any cure. That’s why there must be an increased effort to block fraud at source.

This can only be achieved if we work hand-in-hand with the private sector and law enforcement.

Technology and telecoms companies provide the platforms and services where contact is often made between a fraudster and victim. Many people have received suspicious calls or messages from those who know alarming amounts about us. They often claim to be from the bank or a government service, in a bid to gain people’s trust before stealing our cash.

Story continues

The Online Safety Bill will, for the first time, make technology platforms responsible for protecting their users from fraud. We will also propose banning cold calling on financial products and clamp down on number spoofing.

We will ban devices which allow criminals to send mass scam texts or disguise their calling number to make untraceable scam calls – such as SIM farms which allow criminals to send out thousands of messages at the push of a button.

We know that action like this is possible. Using high-tech firewalls, the telecoms and technology sector has already stopped 600 million scam text messages since January last year.

And the National Cyber Security Centre has taken down 120,000 scams across 220,500 websites since its Suspicious Email Reporting Service launched in 2020. I will make sure this government goes one step further by naming and shaming the websites where the most fraud takes place.

On the law enforcement front, we must bring more fraudsters to justice. I was exceptionally pleased to see the Metropolitan Police take down the iSpoof website in late 2022. The site was responsible for victims in the UK losing over £40 million.

Tejay Fletcher, a man who ran this website, pleaded guilty to a series of offences in April thanks to the exceptional investigation led by the Metropolitan Police in collaboration with City of London Police, National Crime Agency and law enforcement around the world.

Our strategy will help bring about more first-class investigations such as this and we have instructed police forces to make their response to fraud a priority.

We have already taken steps to bolster law enforcement’s response to economic crime, with a £400 million pot being handed to the police, and other agencies starting last year.

We have a bold solution that protects our citizens and will stop fraudsters in their tracks.