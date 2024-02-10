‘We stop and do the right thing’: FHP runs public safety campaign for hit-and-runs; victim still waits for answers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — During the month of February, law enforcement agencies, like the Florida Highway Patrol, run a public safety campaign focusing on drivers staying at the scene of a crash.

Even though data shows there has been a slight decrease in the number of hit-and-runs from 2022 to 2023, FHP said there has been a slight increase in the number of fatalities in hit-and-runs, and that it needs to stop.

Kenny Gamble was hit in May 2023 while riding his bike.

“They didn’t care about my life, so, they just hit me and kept going and are living their best life right now,” Gamble said.

FHP said Gamble was traveling South on 54th Avenue North in Pinellas County when a blue Dodge Ram was leaving a Texaco Gas Station. The truck hit Gamble and then drove away.

“It be hard, like I see the picture of their face every day in my head,” Gamble said.

Gamble said he lost so much that day, he can no longer work, pay his bills and his body is still trying to recover.

“I went to a lot of doctors’, but I couldn’t like afford it, so I had to stop going,” he said.

The pain serves as a constant reminder. Gamble said his head and back constantly hurt, his legs go out from time to time and he has nerve damage.

Sadly, Gamble is just one of many victims involved in hit-and-runs.

“We still had 271 fatalities last year, we had hundreds of people that were injured and that’s what we really want to call attention for,” said Sgt. Steve Gaskins with FHP.

Gaskins said there are several reasons why people take leave the scene of a crash.

“Their license is suspended, they don’t have insurance, impaired drivers, people just get scared and leave the scene,” he said.

Whatever reason someone has to leave the scene, Gaskins said there is no excuse.

“So, we don’t leave people dead and dying on the side of the road, we stop and do the right thing,” he said.

Drivers are required to stop, render aid and wait for law enforcement to arrive.

“A lot of people that don’t do that cause problems for people down the road, because your insurance rates are higher because of that, you’re having to fix your own damages, it’s traumatic for a lot of people, especially those who are inured and or lost loved ones to hit and run drivers,” Gaskins said.

The choices made by a person if they’re involved in a crash can save someone’s life.

“Sometimes it might take a few minutes for law enforcement, fire department, ambulance to get there, those few minutes, those few seconds might change the whole outcome,” Gaskins said.

Almost a year later, Gamble still thinks about the trauma he endured, both day and night, and is still waiting for answers.

Photo Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

“If you know who the guy is then let it be known or I hope you have a heart and turn yourself in,” Gamble said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.