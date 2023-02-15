'We need to stop this:' TikTok ban proposed amid national security concerns over China surveillance

The recent takedown of a spy balloon further exacerbated tensions between China and the U.S. as lawmakers look to ban TikTok, the popular social media platform, from U.S. devices, such as phones and tablets.

Given TikTok's ties to China, the social media app is among the national security concerns some U.S. lawmakers harbor against Beijing and its aggressive surveillance tactics.

Smart analysis delivered to your inbox: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Legislation, introduced last month by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., would ban the app from being downloaded on any U.S. device as well as any commercial activity with the app’s parent company, ByteDance.

The No TikTok on United States Devices Act follows Congress' decision ban the app from government devices as part of its $1.7 trillion spending bill last December.

What are the security concerns?

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee during a hearing last November that he was "extremely concerned" about China weaponizing data collected through TikTok. He warned that the government could use the social media application to influence users or control their devices.

Wray also testified that APIs – application programming interfaces – that the ByteDance embeds in the platform are a threat to national security. That's because the Chinese government could "control data collection of millions of users or control the recommendation algorithm, which can be used for influence operations," the FBI chief told lawmakers.

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter pushed back against the notion that the company has ties to the Chinese government because its privately owned.

However, Wray and other U.S. officials are concerned about Beijing's ability to access personal data under China's national security laws because they say the Chinese Communist Party can require ByteDance to share the data collected.

Story continues

TikTok executives have said that the Chinese government has not asked for U.S. user data and that they wouldn't share the information even if asked, according to Oberwetter.

"That app is accessing their email, their photos, their contact list. It is following their keystrokes and the websites that they visit," Hawley told Marc Cox, the host of the Marc Cox Morning Show. "And all of that info can be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing. That's the truth of it, and that's why we need to stop this."

Oberwetter refuted Hawley's claims, telling USA TODAY in a statement that the app doesn't access users' emails, follow keystrokes or track websites visited by users through their browsers outside of the app.

The app also doesn't access users' photos, videos or contacts unless the user allows it, Oberwetter add.

The social media platform does collect email and IP addresses, phone numbers and users' approximate location, according to the Washington Post.

Federal proposals to ban TikTok comes after a growing number of states imposed their own restrictions, mainly prohibiting the app on state government-issued or controlled devices. Universities are also joining the effort, restricting access to TikTok on campuses.

A large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters).

What would the No TikTok on United States Devices Act do?

The bill would direct the president, through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, to block and impose sanctions on any U.S. transactions with ByteDance,within 30 days of its passage.

The director of national intelligence would be required to brief Congress and submit a report detailing the national security risks TikTok poses. That would include the Chinese government’s ability to access U.S. user data, use the data for intelligence or military purposes and monitor or manipulate Americans through the data accessed through the app.

What is TikTok saying?

The social media platform has been working with the Treasury Department's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States over the past two years to address the national security concerns, Oberwetter wrote in a statement.

Oberwetter noted that the plan will address "key issues of corporate governance, content recommendation and moderation, data security, and system access" as well ensure that there's no "backdoors" to manipulate the platform.

"Calls for total bans of TikTok take a piecemeal approach to national security and a piecemeal approach to broad industry issues like data security, privacy, and online harms," Oberwetter added. "We hope that lawmakers will focus their energies on efforts to address those issues holistically, rather than pretending that banning a single service would solve any of the problems they're concerned about or make Americans any safer."

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify on the platform's consumer privacy and data security practices and its ties to the Chinese government March 23 during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook and Natalie Neysa Alund

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congress weighing TikTok ban following Chinese spy balloon discovery