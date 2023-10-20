Stop for unsecured load leads to drug arrest

Oct. 20—A Lewiston man initially pulled over for an unsecured load on his trailer was later arrested on a warrant for three felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.

William Adams, 58, was traveling May 7 on U.S. Highway 95 near Lewiston in a Fireball RV trailer. A trooper with Idaho State Police saw him driving and noticed the baggage compartment door was unlatched and flapping. The trooper was concerned about debris falling onto the roadway and pulled over Adams, according to the probable cause affidavit.

During the stop, the trooper noticed the registration was expired. He told Adams about the baggage door and the expired registration. Adams said another person was the owner of the trailer and he didn't have a driver's license, according to the affidavit.

As the two spoke, the trooper noticed there was a glass smoking pipe on the center console and that Adams was allegedly exhibiting behaviors that indicated recent drug use. The trooper conducted a field sobriety test and a breath test and determined he had not been driving under the influence of drugs, according to the affidavit.

Another trooper arrived and a search of the vehicle was done that allegedly found a bag of methamphetamine, two fentanyl pills, eight hydromorphone hydrochloride tablets, two open whiskey containers and another glass pipe. The substances were later tested and confirmed. It was also learned that Adams had a suspended license in Oregon and Washington, was a registered sex offender and had misdemeanor and felony drug convictions, according to the affidavit.

Adams allegedly said he didn't like Idaho because of its drug laws and he "mumbled what sounded like, 'Washington I'd be walking away right now,'" according to the affidavit.

Adams was then released, according to the affidavit. A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday and he appeared in court for his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

The charge for each felony is seven years in prison as well as a $15,000 fine. Adams was also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly possessing drug paraphernalia, with a penalty of one year incarceration and as well as a $1,000 fine, and a misdemeanor open container, with a penalty of six months incarceration as well as a $1,000.

Rick Cuddihy was appointed as public defender and Adams' next court date is Oct. 30.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.