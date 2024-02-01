Stop using ‘absurd’ fake newspapers, political parties told

The Tories were criticised last year after using the name of the defunct Lincoln Chronicle - BYLINE TIMES

The Society of Editors has vowed to name and shame political parties using “absurd” fake local newspapers as campaign material.

Political parties releasing leaflets with the appearance of local papers in their style and headlines have been told that the practice is “insulting to the electorate”, as the society vowed a crackdown ahead of the next general election.

It comes after the Liberal Democrats earlier this month were criticised for distributing material that mimicked local newspapers.

The Conservative Party similarly faced criticism last year after using the name of the defunct “Lincoln Chronicle” on material distributed in the area, and using fictional titles as campaign literature such as the “Stroud, Valleys and Vale Chronicle”.

The Society of Editors, which represents newspapers and broadcasters at a national, regional and local level, on Wednesday wrote to all the political parties urging them not to engage in the practice.

Dawn Alford, the chief executive, said: “We have written to representatives of all political parties urging them to put an end to this mimicry as well as vowing to name and shame those who continue to attempt to pull the wool over voters’ eyes.”

The fake title “Wokingham Focus” in Berkshire, distributed by the Liberal Democrats this month, had a mocked-up front page criticising local Conservative MP, Sir John Redwood, over his record on dealing with sewage.

The leaflet also advertised an article about local Lib Dem candidate Clive Jones, who was described as “the man tipped to be our next MP”.

Phil Creighton, the editor of local newspaper Wokingham Today, shared a photograph of the material and said: “Seriously disappointed to see this. No political party should be issuing campaign material that looks like a bona fide local newspaper - it can easily be mistaken for the real thing.”

Liberal Democrats in Sheffield similarly distributed material made to look like a local newspaper called the “Hallamshire Herald”, which they used to attack the local Labour Party.

Under the false headlines of both leaflets was written in much smaller print that they were made and paid for by local Liberal Democrats.

The Electoral Commission, the elections watchdog, does not have any powers to regulate style or design of campaign literature, but by law material must bear an imprint with information as to who made and funded it.

Ms Alford said: “The Society of Editors has long campaigned against political parties using fake newspapers to promote their candidates in election periods.

“Not only does this absurd practice damage democracy and undermine public trust in both politics and the news media, but it is also insulting to the electorate who are not stupid and expect officials and candidates to communicate with them in an open and transparent manner.”

She added: “The news media plays a vital role in a democracy, and, during election periods, journalists are essential in helping to communicate party policies to the public.

“Instead of employing vast time and effort into brazen deception, parties should instead look to highlight and promote the work of the actual local press as a trusted source of news and information to the public.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “All election literature comes with a legally required imprint. This imprint makes it clear the literature is from the Conservative Party. Communication with voters is standard practice.”

A Liberal Democrats’ spokesman said: “Tabloid newspapers are an effective way of communicating with people and have been used by all political parties for years

“All our campaigning literature including tabloids makes it clear that it has come from the Liberal Democrats.

“Having strong local media plays a critical role in holding those in power to account and we will continue working closely with great local newspapers across the country.”

