Stop using The Acreage as a big-rig parking lot. | Letters

Ban semi-trucks in the Acreage

As residents of the Acreage for more than 30 years, we oppose a code change to allow semi-trucks in the Acreage. The Acreage is a residential-agricultural community and semi-trucks are an industrial use. We support small business and the use of your home as a home office should be encouraged. However, semi-trucks are loud, destructive and not meant for our community nor our roads.

The Acreage dirt roads cannot support these types of vehicles. The roads are already a mess and poorly maintained and allowing semi-trucks and dump trucks to travel these roads daily will only diminish the roads further. In addition to the destruction it will cause to the roads, there is also the potential to cause destruction to our property values, safety concerns, and blight to our community.We ask the Palm Beach County Commission to not pass the second reading of an ordinance to allow these vehicles within our community. While the term of a rural community for the Acreage is no longer accurate, we certainly do not want the term “industrial community.”

Todd and Christine Wax, West Palm Beach

Some Acreage residents want to ban semi-tractor trucks in the Acreage.

More: Palm Beach County Commissioners decry verbal assault at recent public hearing on parking trucks in The Acreage.

Women can't sit-out 2024 elections

In 1974, I was 18. Women’s rights were being violated, just like today. I voted and continue to in every election because your vote is a number and it counts. If you sit home and let men decide when you can have a family and what your doctor says about your health doesn’t matter, you are not living in a free society. Read about who represents you, what district you are in. If they are in Washington look up their votes, then decide what aligns with your beliefs. Check your voter registration and vote because if you don’t you will see your opinion does not matter.

Deborah Meyer, Lake Worth

Endorsements should include 'Big Sugar' backing

Kudos to The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board for their recent pledge to hold candidates seeking the newspaper’s endorsement to a higher standard. Based on the paper’s continuing coverage of the influence of Big Sugar on our state’s politicians, an opportunity exists to also limit endorsements to those candidates who take a stand and forego financial contributions from entities like Big Sugar.

These firms continue to defy logic and deny responsibility for pollution of our air from sugar cane burning as well as the recurring fouling of estuaries and rivers linked to Lake 0keechobee and the Everglades. The time has come for our elected officials to discontinue giving cover to bad actors. The Post’s endorsement can be an effective change agent to fight bad policy on many fronts.Jody Young, Wellington

The Palm Beach Post is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions. Please send your views to letters@pbpost.com or by mail to Letters to the Editor, The Palm Beach Post, 2751 S, Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach 33405. Letters are subject to editing, must not exceed 200 words and include your name, address and daytime phone number. We only published names and cities with the letters.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Ban parking big trucks in Palm Beach County's The Acreage community.