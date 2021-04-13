Stop using these youth ATVs immediately, officials say. They go too fast for children

Maddie Capron
·1 min read

Two models of a children’s ATV bike go too fast and could be deadly, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Maxtrade stopped all sales this week of two models of its Coolster youth ATVs, the commission said in a news release. The ATV-3050-C and ATV-3050-B models could go too fast for children.

“The youth ATVs are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising by various retailers,” commission officials said in the news release. “However, the ATVs exceed the mandatory maximum speed limitations.”

The products were sold online and at dealerships, including Walmart and Amazon, since 2007. Nearly 62,000 of the ATVs have been sold in the past five years.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said people who own the ATV models should stop using them immediately because of the speed issue.

“This poses a risk of a high-speed crash that can result in serious injury or death, if used by young children,” officials said.

Recommended Stories

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Court to rule on whether golf course can be booted off America’s Stonehenge

    Octagon Earthworks created to track lunar cycle by Native Americans 2,000 years ago

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Photo of dad sleeping on hospital floor goes viral

    ‘Kudos to single moms. I have a husband who cooks, cleans, does diapers and baths, and I’m still exhausted’

  • Prince Philip: The Vanuatu tribes mourning the death of their 'god'

    As Britain grieves his death, so do some Pacific tribespeople who revere him as a spiritual figure.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • Grab to list in US via $40 bln merger with Altimeter Growth

    Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company, Grab Holdings, said Tuesday that it plans to merge with U.S.-based Altimeter Growth Capital in a deal that would value it at nearly $40 billion and allow it to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market. SPAC stands for “special purpose acquisition company,” but they are often better known as “blank-check companies.” With a SPAC, investors plug in cash and then wait for it to find a privately held company to merge with, allowing the target to go public more quickly than if it went through a more traditional initial public offering.

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Government defeated by Lords over bid for prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes

    The Government has been defeated in the House of Lords over a bid for a prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes. The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which has already cleared the Commons, seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from deployments by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, which would make it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. However the Lords backed by 333 votes to 228, moved to ensure the most serious of offences are not covered by legislation aimed at protecting service personnel from vexatious battlefield claims. The Government also sustained further defeats to the Bill, with peers backing changes aimed at preventing personnel facing delayed and repeated investigations into allegations arising from foreign deployments at 308 votes to 249, and removing a planned six-year time limit on troops bringing civil claims against the Ministry of Defence at 300 votes to 225. The Bill has faced criticism for not excluding war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and torture from its scope, as it did for rape and sexual violence. Critics argued this risked damaging the UK's international reputation and could lead to service personnel ending up before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Bill seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from overseas operations by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, making it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. Calls for this provision not to cover genocide and torture were led by Labour former defence secretary Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who also previously served as secretary general of Nato. Urging "tactical retreat" by ministers, he said: "For the first time in the history of British law, we would be creating a two-tier justice system where troops acting for us abroad would be treated differently from other civilians in society. "In addition to that, this Bill by saying that there is a presumption against prosecution for the most serious of all crimes, namely genocide, crimes against humanity and torture, it undermines some of the most basic international legal standards for which this nation was renowned.” However, Defence minister Baroness Goldie, rejected the demands, as she said the Bill provided an appropriate balance between victims' rights and fair protection for service personnel. Responding to news that Peers had defeated the Government in amendments to the Bill, Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, said: “The Overseas Operations Bill would be a huge stain on the UK’s international reputation, it would end total opposition to torture, and it’s a hugely welcome that the Lords have made this principled stand today. MPs should reflect on this defeat and drop the Bill all together when it returns to the Commons. “Yet again it has fallen to the Lords to act as the UK’s moral compass. “Granting troops a licence to torture would be an enduring disgrace for the UK and would set a very dangerous international precedent.”

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.

  • South Africa suspends J&J vaccine rollout after U.S. pause

    South Africa has suspended the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said on Tuesday, after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the pause there was expected to be a matter of days. Six women under 50 developed rare blood clots in the United States among more than six million people given the J&J shot so far.

  • Biden administration proceeding with $23 billion weapon sales to UAE

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has told Congress it is proceeding with more than $23 billion in weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates, including advanced F-35 aircraft, armed drones and other equipment, congressional aides said on Tuesday. A State Department spokesperson said the administration would move forward with the proposed sales to the UAE, "even as we continue reviewing details and consulting with Emirati officials" related to the use of the weapons. The Democratic president's administration had paused the deals agreed to by former Republican President Donald Trump in order to review them.

  • Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

    From communication to construction, spiderwebs may offer an orchestra of information, says Markus Buehler, engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who has been using artificial intelligence to study them. "We have recorded these vibrations from spiders and used artificial intelligence to learn these vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, basically learning the spider's language." Buehler and his team of researchers created 3D models of spiderwebs when the arachnids were doing different things - such as construction, repair, hunting and feeding.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • David Beckham joins Disney+ for grassroots football show

    The former England and Manchester Utd star will mentor young players for the series Save Our Squad.

  • Pentagon chief on inaugural tour of Europe to shore up ties

    Nearly a year after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to leave Germany, capping a series of setbacks for U.S. relations with major allies, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin began an inaugural tour of Europe to shore up partnerships that are a cornerstone of the post-World War II order. Austin arrived in Berlin on Monday against the backdrop of a newly emerging crisis with Iran, which on Monday blamed Israel for a recent attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility. Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement, but the attack nonetheless imperils ongoing talks in Europe over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal.

  • Hank Azaria apologizes for playing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’ for three decades

    The actor said he feels like he should apologize to “every single Indian person in this country.”

  • After ‘God awful shooting’ of Daunte Wright, Biden under pressure to move on police reform

    White House quietly abandons plan for national commission on police reform as Congress mulls bipartisan efforts on George Floyd bill