'Stop the violence': Arbrie Anthony's father, community march to remember 8-year-old

Arbrie Anthony loved the color purple. She enjoyed doing TikTok challenges and – like most little girls – unicorns.

Her father, Arthur Anthony, donned a headband with a unicorn and splashes of purple across a picture of his 8-year-old daughter Saturday as he joined nearly 50 others ito honor her memory. Arbrie was shot and killed Jan. 8 during a drive by shooting in Augusta.

Arthur Anthony carries a picture of his 8-year-old daughter, Arbrie Anthony, who was killed in a drive by shooting. A march was held in her memory Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Deadra Thompson of Augusta organized the march with posts on social media, not only to remember Arbrie, but to encourage the community to stop the violent acts that have plagued Augusta in recent years.

"This has been going on for years and we've got to come together and let's put our feet down and not just say it out of our mouth," she told the crowd that gathered on Third Avenue Saturday afternoon. "We've got to stand strong. If you don't stand, we're all going to fall."

Arthur Anthony raises a photo of his 8-year-old daughter, Arbrie Anthony during a march in her memory on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Arthur carried a picture of his daughter down Third Avenue – where the march was held and where Arbrie was shot. Marchers circled the block before returning to Third Avenue and Arthur held the picture high in the air as they released pink and purple balloons into the sky. The event, Arthur said, helps with the healing process.

A woman hugs Arthur Anthony, the father of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony, after a march in Arbrie's memory Saturday, January 15, 2022.

"This means so much," he said through tear-filled eyes. "They're helping me here."

Like Thompson, he hopes his daughter's death will not go in vain and people will see the issues in the Augusta community.

"Put the guns down. Stop the violence," he pleaded. "Stop the senseless killing. Kids are our future. We can't have kids leaving this life at eight years old."

Mark Koone of Augusta went to school with Arthur and their daughters played together often. He attended Saturday's march to remember Arbrie.

"I felt sick (when I heard the news)," he said. "I couldn't believe it happened to Arthur. He's a great guy, he never bothered nobody and never tried to start anything with nobody."

On Friday, Antoine Redfield, 21, was charged with murder in Arbrie's death. Redfield was taken into custody of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Monday following a traffic stop in Grovetown. Arbrie's aunt, McDonald, said the arrest won't bring back her niece, but is grateful to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office for their dedication to the case.

"They do care that we get justice for her," she said.

The march and call to end violence came the day after Augusta's second fatal shooting of 2022 occurred Friday evening on Hammond Avenue, just a mile and a half from where Arbrie was shot. Raven Michelle Tolbert, 27, and Mercedes Nora Shanice Gibson, 27, were killed and another person was injured. The suspect, Tarrez Latrell Booker, 22, later took his own life at Gordon Inn And Suites.

