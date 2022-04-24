“Stop The Violence” festival addresses quintuple stabbing and why community is asking for change

Police have arrested a suspect in a quintuple stabbing incident that took place Saturday morning at 12:42 a.m.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Leaudre Isabell.

Although a suspect has been named and charged, residents who heard about the incident are still shocked.

“It’s too late to say ‘Oh, we should have, would have, could have when it happens,” said Memphis Comedian, Famous Amos who sponsored the second annual “Stop The Violence” festival.

“We got to start now before it happens.”

As people celebrate the festival, organizers and leaders speak out about the tragic quintuple stabbing which claimed two lives.

The homicide and aggravated assault happened in North Memphis.

Five people were stabbed, and two were confirmed dead with one confirmed to be a juvenile.

Community leaders hearing about this heartbreaking incident leaves them speechless.

“That is very detrimental,” said Mother Dee with Bully the Bull Foundation.

She had a hard time finding the words to say and admitted, “I’m just, my words are gone.”

Memphis police said Isabell was arrested at 3:00 PM Saturday afternoon.

Isabell was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

FOX 13′s Julian Paras caught up with neighbors in the area.

They told FOX 13 a woman and young child were victims of Saturday morning’s homicide, and also said the woman seemed to be a hard-working mother.

The child from their memory, sweet and innocent, is now gone.

Reginald Boyce who’s running for Shelby County Commissioner in District 12 told FOX 13 he’s glad a suspect has been caught but incidents like this can’t continue in Memphis.

“We need more supporters and more voices, and influencers who are saying ‘hey we got to support these families,” said Boyce, “We got to protect our families. We got to create opportunities for our kids.”

A vacant car belonging to one of the victims lies still at a house haunted by tragedy.

At the same time, people at the festival said they have big plans in place to stop incidents like this from happening.

They told FOX13 a family should never go through this pain, and if they are they want them to know they aren’t alone.

“Change gonna come,” said Memphis Rapper Nazcar who also attended the “Stop The Violence” festival.

He said eventually “the crime is gonna stop, and we gonna stand behind it.”

One of the organizers attending the festival plans on reaching out to the family to see how they can be of assistance now that a suspect has been arrested.

