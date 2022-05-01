‘Stop the violence’: Kansas City, Kansas, mayor urges after deadly weekend shootings

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner decried violence Sunday after six people were shot Saturday night.

Three people were killed and three people were wounded in two separate shootings in Kansas City, Kansas, overnight Saturday into Sunday, police said.

“We have to move beyond being reactive with sending thoughts and prayers,” Mayor Garner wrote on Facebook Sunday. “Let’s be proactive in stopping violence, by learning to deescalate, incorporating conflict resolution, respecting and valuing each other, but most of all, loving one another.”

Officers were first called to a shooting in the 1800 block of North 26th Street, officer Marshee London, a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in an email around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found two people who had been fatally wounded. A third person, who had also been shot, was taken to the hospital.

Police responded to a second fatal shooting in the 200 block of North 6th Street, London said in an email at about 4:15 a.m.

There, police found a person who had been killed. Two other victims were also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“Please stop the violence, life is to precious for someone not to see this morning, and for another loved one to have to wake up in mourning,” Garner said Sunday.

He sent condolences to the families of the victims, urging community members to come forward with any information on the shooting “to help bring justice and closure.”

Police have not released information on any of the victims. No information on possible suspects was immediately released.

The killings mark the 13th, 14th and 15th homicides in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data kept by The Star.

A man was also killed in a shooting Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting at about 1:30 p.m. at a residence near North 10th Street and Everett Avenue. There, they found a man inside a home who had been fatally shot.

All three shootings are under investigation by the police department’s major case unit. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.