‘Stop the violence’: KC family holds vigil for man and woman killed in triple shooting

Wearing a T-shirt with his mother’s picture along with the word “Mommy” printed across it, 5-year-old Prince Moore stood among a crowd of about 50 people late Friday afternoon as they prayed.

Community members gathered at Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Avenue to remember his mom, 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford, and Jermaine Jackson, 34. The two were killed in a shooting Feb. 21 near the intersection.

Prince was also shot and was initially in critical condition. On Thursday, he was released from Children’s Mercy Hospital. At the vigil, his right eye was covered by a large tan bandage.

Carolyn Pettiford, Ashley Pettiford’s mother, kept Prince close to her side during the event as he jumped around and pulled on the strings of bright red balloons, his mom’s favorite color.

“He’s bubbly and all just like his mom,” Carolyn Pettiford said.

“He’s still got a ways to recovery and an adjustment to get used to ... And of course he’s going to have to get used to the fact that his mother is gone.”

The vigil was organized by Rosilyn Temple with KC Mothers in Charge. Carolyn Pettiford said one of the reasons she wanted to hold the event was in hopes someone would come forward with information.

“Somebody’s got to know something,” she said.

Noland Sanders, Ashley Pettiford’s father, said he believed the case would be solved, but that they would have to wait for that day to come.

Toni and Cleotha Jackson, Jermaine Jackson’s parents, stood nearby together.

“We got to stop the violence,” Cleotha Jackson said. “If somebody knows something they need to tell someone.”

Toni Jackson said she took comfort in knowing loved ones will remember the kindness her son showed to others, but that she felt “numb today.”

About an hour into the ceremony, the Jacksons released blue balloons, Jermaine Jackson’s favorite color. They rose into the auburn tinged sky along with red ones released in honor of Ashley Pettiford, which will match the red dress she will be buried in Saturday, Temple said.

Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mothers in Charge spoke during a prayer vigil Friday, March 4, for the double homicide of, Ashley Pettiford, 31, and Jermaine Jackson, 34, who were killed Feb. 22, 2022, while sitting in a car at Linwood and Agnes in Kansas City, Mo.

Homicides in Kansas City

Crime is not just a police problem, Temple said.

“This is our problem. And its becoming our children’s problem,” she said motioning towards Prince.

Pettiford and Jackson’s death were the 21st and 22nd homicides in Kansas City this year. The city has since recorded a total of 25, the same rate as last year, which was the second deadliest year on record.

Details about the investigation into the double homicide were outlined in a pair of search warrants sought by Kansas City police.

According to court records, surveillance cameras from a nearby Kansas City apartment building captured footage of the shooting. Footage shows a suspected shooter opening and closing the passenger door before running to its driver’s side and discharging a gun. He then leans into the vehicle twice more, firing inside, before taking a white sack and fleeing north.

Evidence collected from the crime scene included five spent 9mm shell casings found on the ground beside the SUV. Shoe prints were also found in the mud.

Kansas City police did not have any updates on the case this week.

Investigators continue to seek information from the public in the case. Anyone with information may contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).