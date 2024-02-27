'Stop the war on workers': Union members rally at Iowa Capitol on Monday

With more than 100 people in attendance and carrying signs with slogans such as “Stop the War on Workers” and “Unions Built the Middle Class,” a gathering of union members took their message to the Iowa Capitol on Monday afternoon.

“Every day young people leave Iowa for a brighter and richer future. They leave because Iowa is a low wage state. Iowa’s minimum wage is set at the federal minimum of $7.25 along with 19 other states, leaving 30 other states in the country with higher minimum wages,” said Michael Sadler II, president of the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids Trades Council.

“We need to find ways to make Iowa a place where workers want to live and thrive,” Sadler added.

Organized labor has notched victories in the private sector in recent years, including United Auto Workers (UAW) contracts with the big three automakers and John Deere in Iowa, as well as a lucrative pact with United Parcel Service. Unions are also enjoying overall public support. A Gallup poll released in August of 2023 found that 67% of Americans approve of unions, a proportion that has been steadily rising since 2009.

Hamstrung by restrictive state laws, public sector union members have not fared as well. Collective bargaining was first negotiated in Iowa in 1974 under then-Gov. Robert Ray with public workers agreeing not to strike in return for being able to negotiate contracts with governmental entities.

Fifty years later, public workers still can’t strike, but most also can’t negotiate beyond wages, with union rights eroding steadily under Republican control of both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office.

Unions see a bill currently in the Iowa Senate as yet another attack on organized labor and an attempt at union busting. The will would amend legislation passed in 2017 that requires collective bargaining units to hold recertification votes about 10 months before the expiration of their existing contracts ― typically, every two or three years. In the balloting, workers are asked to say whether they want to retain their current union representation.

Unions fought the original bill, saying it added an unnecessary barrier to the contract process. The new bill would add an additional wrinkle, requiring the employer to provide a list of employees in the bargaining unit within 10 days of receiving notice from the Public Employment Relations Board of a recertification election.

If the employer fails to submit the list, PERB would issue a written notification. If the list isn’t provided within another five days, PERB would immediately decertify the union. The union would then need to petition in court to require the employer to submit the list.

Monday’s rally was an opportunity for unions to voice a number of changes they would like to see made, including repealing Iowa’s right-to-work law, workers compensation and the ability for public employees to negotiate contracts beyond wages such as health and safety issues.

The right to negotiate safety issues, particularly for correctional officers in the state prisons, was highlighted by one of Monday's speakers, Sarah McFarland. McFarland is the widow of Robert McFarland, a correctional officer who, along with nurse Lorena Schulte, was murdered during an inmate attack in 2021 at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Since her husband’s death, Sarah McFarland has been a vocal advocate of having prison correctional officers classified as public safety officers, a classification that provides their bargaining units with the ability to negotiate contracts beyond wages to include health and safety provisions.

“My heart aches as I stand here today, not just as a grieving wife but as a voice for justice and change,” McFarland said.

McFarland said her late husband loved his career and enjoyed helping train new officers in the correct and safe way to do their job and was a proud union member.

“Today we stand here not just to mourn, but to also demand change and demand it now, before one more family gets told the horrific, heartbreaking news that their husband, wife or loved one isn't coming home. I promised Robert I would not stop fighting until his brother and sister officers were safe at work. That they have a say in their work environment and they go home safe every day to their families,” McFarland said.

McFarland said prison correction officers should be considered public safety officers.

“My husband died stopping an escape attempt and keeping the public safe,” McFarland said.

The time has come for Iowa to repeal its right-to-work law, a regulation that has been on the books since 1947, said Jennifer Pellant, president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation.

“And like a lot bad Iowa policy, it came from out of state,” Pellant said.

The right-to-work law allows workers to opt out of paying union dues despite holding union-represented jobs.

Pellant said the right-to-work law originated in the segregated south “who didn’t like that unions were bringing together people of every race, color and creed to fight for the dignity of works and the chance at middle class life.”

A right-to-work law was recently repealed in Michigan and was defeated in New Hampshire just last week.

“Just last Thursday, the New Hampshire Legislature voted down a new right-to-work law in their state. Why? Because they see it for what it is. It's a bridge to nowhere. It's a race to the bottom,” Pellant said.

Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa AFL-CIO, said Monday’s event was meant to inspire union members to advocate for changes that will help organized labor and its workers, as was done by previous generations.

“Well, it's our turn. The labor movement is a relay race, not a sprint. Someday we have to hand it over to somebody else but for now, it’s time for us to do our part,” Wishman said.

Kevin Baskins covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at kbaskins@registermedia.com.

