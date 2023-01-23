'It stopped being a regular day': Murder trial tells of when 6-year-old went missing

Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle.

SOUTH BEND — Still sporting long, unkempt hair, Anthony Hutchens sat quietly looking down as family and neighbors of Grace Ross recounted the events of the day 6-year-old Grace Ross went missing from a New Carlisle playground and was ultimately found dead in the woods not far from where she lived.

The witnesses said Grace came home from school as normal that day and then went out to play with other children who lived in the apartment complex. But when Grace hadn't come home by sunset, her family started to suspect something had gone wrong.

"It was a regular, every single day until it stopped being a regular day," said Matthew Penn, Grace's stepfather, while testifying.

In addition to testimony from people who saw Grace in the hours before her death on March 12, 2021, prosecutors presented autopsy results and other physical evidence they believe prove Anthony strangled and raped Grace in the woods behind the Prairie Ridge Apartment Complex.

Anthony was 14 years old at the time of Grace's death and Monday's accounts marked the first day of a trial in which a St. Joseph County judge will decide whether Anthony, now 16, is guilty of murder and child molesting charges.

Day in court

Though Anthony was arrested and charged in connection with Grace's death soon after the fact, he has faced a long legal process over the past two years leading up to this week's trial. The case was moved from juvenile court to adult court last year and questions have been raised throughout the process about Anthony's competence to stand trial.

Ultimately, physicians and doctors in both juvenile and adult courts found Anthony was competent.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk said he's not surprised the case took nearly two years to come to a trial, given the amount of evidence generated and the fact Anthony has been housed in a facility in Kokomo for most of the past year.

"When I first start meeting with families after a case is filed," Fronk said, "we talk about ‘The sprint part of it is over, from now on it’s a marathon.'"

Fronk opened proceedings Monday saying the combination of witness testimony, physical evidence and Anthony's statement to police are sufficient to conclude the teenager murdered and molested Ross.

To set the scene, prosecutors called a number of witnesses who lived at the Prairie Ridge Apartments in March 2021 when Grace went missing. One witness — a 9-year-old girl who was friends with Grace — testified while holding a stuffed dog and said she and Anthony and Grace where playing and picking up sticks on and near the playground just to the west of the apartment buildings. The girl said Grace followed her part of the way back when she went back home.

A woman who lived in the complex said she witnessed a half dozen or so children playing out on the playground that day. When the search for Grace started, she said she remembered speaking with Anthony and his mother as Anthony told them "She never came out of the woods" when referring to Grace.

Detectives from the New Carlisle and St. Joseph County police departments also shared their narrative of events concerning the search, detailing how they eventually found Grace's body by using an infrared drone that detected a heat signature in the middle of the woods to the southwest of the apartment complex.

Physical evidence

Monday also saw testimony from Jared Brooks, the forensic pathologist who performed Grace's autopsy. He reported that Grace's body showed signs of asphyxiation in numerous areas around her head and neck. While Brooks couldn't rule from just an autopsy that Grace had been strangled, he ruled the manner of death to be a homicide.

Brooks also noted there was evidence of blunt force injuries to Grace's pelvic region.

In addition to autopsy results, prosecutors introduced a number of items of physical evidence, including blood and DNA testing kits, Grace's pants and a pair of underwear found at Anthony's apartment. Witnesses on Tuesday are expected to speak to what laboratory tests on the items of clothing reveal.

While Brooks and other witnessed spoke, Anthony sat still and looked down. He wore a t-shirt with a drawing of a white tiger on it, along with a blue Superman jacket, sweatpants and flip-flops.

No objections

Throughout the day's proceedings, Anthony's attorneys did not offer any rebuttal to the claims made by the state's witnesses. No questions were asked of any witness on cross examination and Jeff Kimmell, Anthony's appointed public defender, did not make any opening remarks other than to say he still objects to the case being heard in adult court.

Anthony was first charged in juvenile, or probate court, but his case was waived to adult, or superior, court last year by a probate court magistrate. Kimmell filed both an appeal and then a request to have the case dismissed on the grounds that Anthony was improperly being tried as an adult.

Anthony's attorneys declined to comment about the case Monday.

The case is being heard by St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford as a bench trial, meaning the judge, not a jury, will decide whether Anthony is guilty.

In general, Fronk said when asked about the case, there are a few reasons why attorneys request a bench trial versus a typical 12-member jury. Sometimes cases revolve around legal minutiae, but in Anthony's case, Fronk speculated that the boy's attorneys didn't want a jury getting distracted by the graphic nature of the evidence.

"If you have a jury of lay people and they have to see pictures of Grace Ross in the woods, there’s a danger that they might be blinded by their anger and not worry about much else as far as evidence goes," Fronk said.

Both parties expect the case will wrap up and go to Sanford on Tuesday, though at that point Sanford could take a few hours or a few days to make a final ruling.

