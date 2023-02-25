I stopped doing porn for studios after discovering OnlyFans. Here's how it gave me more freedom and control over the adult content I make.
Cindy Starfall ran away from home aged 15 to escape an arranged marriage to a stranger.
Years later, after attending college, she started doing porn to support herself financially.
She describes why she prefers making adult content on OnlyFans to making adult films.
This as-told-to article is based on a conversation with a 33-year-old porn star and OnlyFans creator who uses the stage name Cindy Starfall. Insider has verified her earnings with documentation. The following has been edited for length and clarity.
I became a porn star when I was 21 to support myself financially.
My family has always been very strict and sex is not something we talked about. My real mother left me when I was two years old and I was raised by her sister, my aunt, who I call mom. Two months ago, she let it slip that my biological mom had found out that I do porn.
My family is not accepting of me being a sex worker. When my aunt found out, she said she thought I'd been forced into the business.
I'm not embarrassed about it. When I decided to do porn I already made peace with the fact that videos of me would still be online years later and that people I know may find out. It's something I've had to accept.
But they don't understand that I like the job – it brings in good money and I get to be independent. I want them to know that it's just a job and porn stars are still people who are capable of having a normal life. It's tough knowing my family doesn't support me.
Growing up, I was told that at 18 I would be set up for an arranged marriage and all I would do is be a housewife. I didn't want that: I wanted to travel and build my own business, even if it was in porn, so I ran away from home at the age of 15.
My family said the guy they had picked out for me was Taiwanese and from a good family, but I didn't know him.
One day when my mom was on vacation I packed my bags and had my friend pick me up. I stayed at my friend's house until I could support myself.
It was a sink-or-swim situation
I didn't want to go crawling back, so I worked multiple jobs and funded myself through college. Then at 21 I joined the porn business after I met an industry executive at a party who asked if I had ever done nude videos. I started out as a webcam girl on MyFreeCams and then started doing porn videos.
I took the opportunity and decided to save money and not depend on anyone. After opening an OnlyFans account three years ago, I stopped doing porn for other sites because it only pays a flat fee and the production company owns the content. I started making really good money on OnlyFans as my fans wanted to connect with me directly and they liked how I shot my own videos.
I work every day from 9-5 and I spend that time engaging with fans. I shoot content about twice a month and have it ready for the following month. I shoot my content using my phone and a tripod. If I'm shooting whilst traveling, I sometimes ask my friends to help.
One thing I love about OnlyFans is that I can keep my distance by being behind a screen. If someone is being rude I can block them, but if I'm on set and something doesn't go right, my agent is too far away.
I get to work when I want and I don't have to be on set for hours. My fans love it because they feel a closer connection with me. They feel like they're on a trip with me when I shoot my content while traveling. Now I make about $20,000 a month and I've earned enough to buy a house.
Read the original article on Business Insider