I stopped washing my hair for 2 weeks, and while it smelled weird and felt sticky, it helped repair some damage

I decided to stop washing my hair for two weeks to see how it would affect my scalp and hair condition.

At first, my hair got extra greasy and sticky and felt gross to touch.

I kept going with the experiment and my hair started to get very dry.

While it looked and felt weird, it helped my split ends and my hair follicles.

The experiment isn't for everyone, but it helped me repair the damage I had caused from coloring my hair and washing it twice a day.

I used to watch my hair twice a day. When I'd tell friends that, their eyes would bulge and their mouths would drop.

They'd want to know why. My answer? I liked the feeling of clean hair, and my scalp would get oily and feel dirty in just a matter of hours.

But when quarantine erased my calendar and had me spending lots of quality time with my couch and nobody but my fiancé, I realized that there wasn't a need to scrub my strands multiple times a day. I'd go two or three days without washing my hair and after a few weeks of that, my hair just felt better. It stayed less greasy for longer and it seemed healthier.

As experts told Insider for a previous article, how often you should wash your hair depends on a few factors, like your hair type, structure, density, and porosity, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach.

However, Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist, told me that frequent hair washing may dry out the hair and strip the natural oils that encapsulate, hydrate, and nourish our hair shaft.

"Frequent hair washing may dry out the hair, dry out the scalp and may worsen hair loss and hair thinning," Allawh said.

Trichologist Anabel Kingsley previously told Insider that "shampooing can be really really upsetting for people suffering from hair thinning because when you massage the shampoo into your hair all of the hairs that were ready to fall come out at once instead of gradually."

Hearing that I was potentially damaging my natural hair oils and over-washing my hair to the point that it could fall out faster made me want to try to change my habits.

I had already noticed that washing it daily made my hair feel extra thin. Secretly, I started to feel self-conscious about my hair a few years ago, and have worn hair extensions under-the-radar for quite some time. I also knew I had damanged my strands by coloring my hair regularly, resulting in split ends.

I wondered what would happen if I took a break from washing for longer. What if I spent the first two weeks of June shampoo-free?

I put myself to the test and even though I had to face other people (over virtual work calls and social distancing get-togethers in the park), I decided not to wash my hair for 14 days and find ways to look acceptable, even if I had to constantly pull off a very messy bun. Here's what happened.

The first few days were easy

On day one I enjoyed my freshly washed hair and hoped it would stay clean for a few more days. More

I spent an extra 20 minutes in the shower scrubbing my hair on day one because I realized this would be the last time I'd clean it for the next 14 days.

When I got out of the shower, I blew it dry and straightened it. I hoped it would stay looking nice for at least the first few days.

While the first few days didn't feel weird in any way since they were similar to what I'd be doing most weeks anyways, I did try to make a point to not touch my hair so it wouldn't get extra oily.